After a decade, Ubisoft finally made this legendary assassin playable in Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

The Assassin’s Creed fans would finally get to play as a legendary character who was introduced a decade ago. This is going to happen in the upcoming mobile game Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade.

Last year, Ubisoft announced their upcoming Assassin’s Creed projects, and Codename Jade was among them. It is an upcoming action role-playing game like any other Assassin’s Creed game. However, it is for mobile instead of a console or PC.

Ubisoft has produced AC titles for mobile phones in the past. But they are nowhere close to the upcoming Codename Jade. It is the first mobile game in the series that will have a similar gameplay to the latest AC games for PC and consoles.

The legendary assassin will be playable in Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

The upcoming Codename Jade is going to take place in the ancient China. So fans are going to play as a Chinese assassin. But the latest leaks suggest the game will also let players play as Wei Yu in the prologue sequence.

Those who played the old installments in the series might remember Wei Yu from Assassin’s Creed II. The 2009-released game introduced a Sanctuary under the Auditore Villa that gave tribute to some legendary assassins. We already met some of them in the later titles, like Amunet in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Wei Yu will be a senior member of the Chinese Assassin Brotherhood. He would be a mentor for the protagonist of the upcoming Codename Jade. However, he would be a playable character in the prologue sequence. It is similar to how fans could play as Leonidas I of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

It is interesting to see how Ubisoft hasn’t forget about characters they briefly introduced in the games a decade ago. It would be interesting to see how big of a role Wei Yu will play in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade.

Fans should take this leak with a pinch of salt, as they often turn out to be wrong. But that's all they need to know about this game so far.