Will Alan Wake 2 repeat history, becoming one of the most ‘pirated’ games?

Every gamer has once dreamed of video games being available for free. Aside from special promotional events, games are only available for free via piracy. Piracy has been a blessing for gamers but a curse for the developers. The 2010-released Alan Wake was a major victim of piracy, and will its sequel Alan Wake 2 repeat history?

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to 2010’s horror masterpiece Alan Wake. This game hit the shelves on October 27, 2023, across various platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. The newly released sequel is already following in the same footsteps as its predecessors.

Alan Wake 2 is receiving as many praises as its masterpiece prequel did. However, the game also got cracked like the original Alan Wake soon after its release. So, will it also become one of the most pirated video games this year?

Will Alan Wake 2 become one of the most pirated games?

History might repeat itself with the newly released Alan Wake 2. This sequel to 2010’s horror masterpiece got cracked after a few hours of release. It might be great news for the gamers who can’t buy the game, but that’s not the case for the developers.

The original Alan Wake also got cracked soon after its release in 2010. Moreover, there were over 1.14 million illegal copies downloaded across the globe. It even became the second-most pirated game on Xbox 360 that year. With the availability of Alan Wake 2’s crack, it might become one of the most pirated games this year. After all, it is not easy to crack games with the security precautions they have today.

Even Assassin’s Creed: Mirage got cracked after a few hours of its release. But Ubisoft was quick to respond and prevented their game from getting pirated. Yet, Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games haven’t done anything like the French developers.

Does the Alan Wake sequel have any surprise for the pirated copies?

Aside from being the second most illegally copied game on Xbox 360 in 2010, an amusing feature helped the first Alan Wake game get more attention. The players’ character wore an eye patch in the game, but it wasn’t available to everyone.

Usually, developers include exclusive features for those who buy their games. But in this case, the eye patch was only available to those with a pirated copy of the game. However, those with the pirated Alan Wake 2 copies are yet to report about such amusing features in the sequel.

The Alan Wake 2 crack is currently available on every major site offering pirated games. Hence, it would be interesting to see if it passes the record set by first iteration.