Hogwarts Legacy: How You Can Get All Three Unforgiveable Curses!

This article will look at how you can get the three unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy which can give you a serious advantage in combat!

In the original series, the three unforgivable spells are the most powerful of all the spells one can learn. However, in the game, it is a little difficult to acquire and learn them. That is why this article will walk you through how you can learn and use all three spells. If you have a moral compass, refrain from using these; however, if you want an advantage in battle, these spells will give you a big advantage.

How to Get the Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy

Crucio is used to subject the receiver to extreme pain. Imperio will put the enemy under your control when cast and Avada Kedavra kills them. You can obtain all three curse spells after competing with Sebastian Sallow’s quests.

You need to play through them to keep acquiring them one by one. Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin student which whom you can make friends in the game. You will learn the three spells as you progress through the game.

You can get Crucio by completing “In the Shadow of the Study” while you can unlock Imperio by completing “In the Shadow of Time.” The last spell is unlocked by completing “In the Shadow of the Relic.”

Imperio has been tweaked from the original series to suit the gameplay mechanics better. After you unlock all of these spells, you are free to use them throughout the game without any delays. The boss fights in the late-game phase can be instantly completed through the use of the Avada Kedavra spell. That is why it might be useful to consider using it once in a while.

Hogwarts Legacy is now out on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

