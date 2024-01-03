Top 5 Midfielder Who Might Be Nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year

EA FC 24 has come up with many exciting Ultimate Team campaigns so far, but the most awaited one is undoubtedly Team of the Year (TOTY). Now that we are in January, TOTYs might not be too far, as Electronic Arts releases this campaign every year around this time.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign that Electronic Arts releases to celebrate 12 months of incredible soccer. They nominate over 100 players from various leagues and of different nationalities. Then, they select the finest eleven from the massive nomination list and release special cards for them with incredible stats.

Midfielders are typically among the most sought-after Team of the Year cards since they are the ones to control the center of the field and connect the defense to the offense. So, let’s look at the five players worthy to be nominated for EA FC 24 TOTY.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old is possibly amongst the best midfielders in the world. After a great campaign with Borrusia Dortmund, Bellingham has been showing his talents in Spain with Real Madrid. He has already become a key figure in Los Blancos squad, helping them currently lead the LaLiga race.

Jude Bellingham has an 86-rated Rare Gold card, while his highest-rated one is the 89-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) UCL. So, his TOTY would definitely have an even higher rating, as he received a 95-rated TOTY card last year in FIFA 23.

Pedri

The Spanish international is already counted among the best midfielders in the world. He is a crucial figure in both Barcelona and Spain’s squad. His control over the ball and magical passes helps him dominate the midfield. His contribution helped the Balaugranas to win LaLiga after several poor seasons.

Like Bellingham, Pedri also has an 86-rated Rare Gold card, while his best is the 89-rated FUT Centurion. The 21-year-old was also nominated for TOTY last year but failed to make it to the final eleven. However, he received a 90-rated TOTY Honorable card in FIFA 23.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian international is possibly the best midfielder of the current era. His presence in the midfield helped Manchester City to pull off the quintuple in the 2022/23 season, including the English club’s first UCL title. Being injured for most of the ongoing season, his absence could be felt in the recent City games.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the only four 91-rated Rare Gold cards in EA FC 24, and his best is the 92-rated FUT Centurion. However, he might get his best one when named TOTY this year. After all, he was part of the annual campaign last year and was awarded a 97-rated TOTY card.

Alexia Putellas

One of the most significant changes about TOTY this year would be the inclusion of female players. Alexia Putellas is among the most suitable candidates to be nominated for it. She is the only woman player to win two Ballon d’Or titles and was a key figure in Barcelona Femeni’s dominance last season.

Besides KDB, Putellas also has a 91-rated Rare Gold card, and she’s the highest-rated woman player in the game. Her best card is the 92-rated Winter Wildcards. However, things might change after La Reina gets nominated for TOTY this year.

Aitana Bonmati Conca

Bonmati is currently the best female player in the world, and she has got everything to back that title. She won everything in 2023, from the Liga F and UCL titles to the World Cup and the Ballon d’Or. It’s tough to imagine her not being nominated for Team of the Year.

The 25-year-old has a 90-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, while 91-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) is her best edition so far. However, she could get another +90-rated card if she gets nominated for the upcoming TOTY campaign.

These are the five players we think should be nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year. So, it would be interesting to if any of them makes it into that list and eventually the final eleven.