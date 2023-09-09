The M13B and Lachmann Sub are two of the best weapons in the game right now. That is why, we will combine them to make the best DMZ Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

DMZ is one of the most fun modes in Warzone 2 which allows players to relax and play story mode-type adventures. That being said, it is important to rock a good loadout in DMZ because the AI is difficult and players keep camping the exfil points. You will need more than good reflexes and skills to extract successfully. That is why, this article looks at the best DMZ loadout you can use in Season 5 Reloaded.

We will look at two weapons in this loadout; primarily the M13B. We will then follow it up with the Lachmann Sub. In addition, we will also be talking about the equipment and field upgrades you should prioritize having since you can only get perks upon successful extraction. Since the DMZ mode in the game plays differently as compared to the normal Battle Royale, players should go about it with caution. Still, without further ado, let us take a look at the loadout.

The point of this loadout is to ensure that you can get contracts completed safely and exfil out without having to face trouble. That is why it incorporates two pure meta weapons that are the most used in the game.

The Lachmann Sub and the M13B are at the pinnacle of the meta in Season 5 Reloaded. The Lachmann Sub will help you in closer ranges while the M13B is suited for medium ranges. There won’t be many instances where you will need to shoot at long distances, especially if you are playing DMZ in Resurgence maps. Well, here’s our breakdown of both weapons.

M13B

The M13B was out of the spotlight for a good part of the game’s life cycle. However, people still used it because it was never a bad weapon. After the Season 5 Reloaded patches, players have a reason to play with this gun because it is better than most ARs. The fire rate, the damage, and the recoil, everything is optimal for this weapon.

However, we still recommend putting good attachments because it will outshine most of the other weapons if you can increase its TTK by a little.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

This is the best loadout for the M13B even for Battle Royale or Resurgence. The M13B inherently has lots of control. However, the only issue is the damage output. It can be outgunned by most weapons despite its accuracy. With this loadout, you can easily increase its TTK to such an extent that it does not bother the weapon’s performance.

We start off with an Optic of your preference. We recommend going with a smaller Optic like the Aim OP-V4 or the Slimline Pro rather than any scope that magnifies. Follow that up with our first bullet velocity boosting attachment, the 5.56 High Velocity rounds. To complement these heavy rounds, equip the weapon with a 60-round Magazine to ensure that we can combat multiple enemies at the same time.

Now, we use the 14” Bruen Echelon Barrel to increase the bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control of the weapon. Finish off this loadout with the Harbinger D20 to suppress the weapon and increase bullet velocity and damage range further along with recoil smoothness.

Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is one of the best close-range weapons in the game rivaled only by the ISO 45. That being said, the Lachmann Sub has manageable recoil, great damage, and a fire rate that makes it one of the best SMGs. Hence, it is a great support weapon for the M13B which will primarily be used to target medium to long-range enemies.

Your aim, when using this weapon, is to move as much as possible while hitting your shots. That can be challenging but since it is a mobile weapon, it should not be too difficult. Let us take a look at the loadout we are going to use for this weapon.

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 40-round Mag

40-round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

We start off with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser which is one of the most essential attachments in terms of speed. It will increase the ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. We also equip an extended magazine which is going to help in taking on multiple enemies at the same time.

For the Rear Grip, we are going to use the Lachmann TCG-10 Grip. It provides lots of recoil control which is going to help in medium-ranged gunfights in the DMZ. The FT Mobile Stock is also another attachment that is going to increase all sorts of speeds. It boosts sprint speed, aim walking speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed.

Finish off the loadout with the L38 Falcon 226mm. It is going to increase the movement speed and ADS speed further. This is going to ensure that you are fast enough no matter the circumstances. This class will provide some much-needed control and speed since the weapon does not need more damage. It more than makes up for it in firepower and fire rate.

Equipment and Field Upgrade

Lethal Equipment: Any Explosive

Any Explosive Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar/Anti-Armor Rounds

For the lethal, we recommend using any explosive of your choice. Anything you are comfortable with works, C4, Frag Grenade, Semtex, the choice is yours. For the tactical, a Smoke Grenade is the best option. It provides cover when you are reviving your teammates and also helps in quick rotations.

For the Field Upgrade, we recommend going with a Portable Radar or Anti-Armor Rounds. The former is for a more defensive playstyle and the latter is for an aggressive playstyle.

That is all you need to know about the best DMZ loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. If you like this Warzone 2 loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush.