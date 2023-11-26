Amidst the craze of Eminem coming to Fortnite, heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold teases a collab saying “…soon”

Metal fans are hyped about the latest Fortnite confirmation of a collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold. The news has been officially shared by the band themselves with small gameplay footage showing their logo on the wall. The tweet simply says, “…soon” and fans are fawning over the upcoming collaboration.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheOfficialA7X/status/1728233430205477240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fortnite is known for its various collaborations with celebrities and pop culture classics within the game. Following the success of the very first concert hosted by Marshmello in the metaverse slash shooter game, Epic had been active in doing such events online. Not only that, they also collaborate with celebrities to create their own skin in the title. Recently, the Epic flagship announced their collaboration with Invincible Skins



Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Saffrox/status/1728408024350335279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For instance, the game will see three different Eminem skins which are based on his songs. The characters featured in that collaboration are his alter egos; Slim Shady, Rap Boy, and Marshall Never More. Moreover, since Avenged Sevenfold will be coming to Fortnite, their skins might be featured in the store as well.

Avenged Sevenfold joins Fortnite soon, fans cannot get enough

Fortnite has usually collaborated with artists from pop or modern-day genre, and haven’t before included metal artist. However, with Avenged Sevenfold, Epic Games is breaking their usual habit and treating metal genre fans in the title. This news came to be shocking to metal fans, however, none have rejected the idea.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mimiocre/status/1728589721738371141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/landon_lower/status/1728361441366052880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Many have shown positive reception about the game and many wish to play the game for this reason. Moreover, having two legendary names like Eminem and A7X together back-to-back, fans couldn’t have asked for more.

With Christmas coming in within a month, there are chances that Fortnite might bring in more artists for a live concert during this event. Major artists like Travis Scott, Marshmello, and a few other rappers have already done concerts in the title. However, this time around Epic Games might do things differently and might host a metal or rock concert.