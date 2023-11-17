Epic’s new update squanders all they held in their palms, Fortnite might end The Game Awards trophyless

The much-awaited Game Awards 2023 is only a few weeks away. Fortnite has once again been nominated for the “Best Ongoing Game,” but there are doubts about it claiming the title for the third time after the new updates.

Advertisement

This 2017 Battle Royale has been nominated for “Best Ongoing Game” six times, with back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019. However, the hype for the game died down in the last couple of years. Nevertheless, things started looking positive again with the new season.

Fortnite brought back the old crowd with its Chapter 4 Season OG, as they claimed each major update of this series will bring back elements from the past. This campaign started with welcoming Chapter 1 Season 5 once again.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1724804841057529980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from the OG series, Fortnite also introduced many exciting skins. They recently announced the seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton would join the roster. However, even though everything seemed on track, Fortnite eventually had to drop the ball and disappoint its fans.

Will Fortnite win anything at The Game Awards?

Fortnite seemed like a strong contender to lift the “Best Ongoing Game” at The Game Awards this year. After all, they looked promising with the OG series and the new collaborations. But recently, they dropped two new updates that lowered their chances drastically.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1725125750473244780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 2017 Battle Royale introduced Voice Reporting and Content Rating in their latest update. The former feature will allow users to report other players with their voice chat audio recordings. But everyone is having issues with the content rating.

Advertisement

Introducing content rating in Fortnite will prevent access to some outfits based on the player’s age. Many fans are already displeased with this action, as they believe it will only ruin their experience. Looking at these reviews, Fortnite might lose the Game Awards title this year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Waveish_/status/1725150316247597341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RevanHit/status/1725126224224428328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xLOLxLOLxIRAJx/status/1725133202560295010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Besides the troubling update, the 2017-released Battle Royale also has some tough competitors in the title race. Last year’s winner Final Fantasy XIV has once again been nominated for the title. It is also a back-to-back winner like Fortnite.

If The Game Awards take Fortnite and Final Fantasy XVI’s winning history into count, there are still three more worthy contenders. There are a lot of active players on Apex Legend and Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 also saw a boost in player activity post the release of Phantom Liberty DLC.

Gamers should keep an eye on The Game Awards 2023 on December 8 at 4:30 PM Pacific Time to catch the “Best Ongoing Game” victor for this year.