Rafael Nadal Gets Philosophical in Interesting Statement on Fitness and Retirement Ahead of Italian Open 2024: WATCH

Rafael Nadal is a content man when it comes to getting to play professional tennis at this stage of his career. With age catching up with him and his physicality not being the same anymore, Rafa knows that he isn’t the favorite to win the Masters 1000 event in which he is the most successful player of all-time. So Nadal revealed the mentality with which he’s going to be approaching the tournament and he has once again gotten philosophical, which is admirable.

In an interview with Tennis TV, Rafael Nadal was asked to comment on his practice sessions in Rome which went viral on social media. The Spaniard also spoke about his shaky form at the moment. But more importantly, the King of Clay revealed that he was excited to set foot at the iconic Foro Italico. Instead of being optimistic about his chances, Nadal has decided to use a more realistic approach, trying to put on a good show.

“I arrived here on Saturday. Good days, better (other) days worse as always. But in general terms improving, no? I mean I feel good, I feel happy the way that things are improving and I am excited. Rome is one of the most important tournaments in my tennis career, no? Ten times winning here and a couple of unforgettable matches. I want to try and do it one more time at a good level here,” Nadal commented.

Rafa is known for having a ‘play-to-win’ attitude. However, his approach of wanting to put on a memorable contest indirectly points towards the fact that the thought of retirement isn’t weighing him down now.

A few months ago, Nadal withdrew from tournaments and sounded extremely uncertain when it comes to his fitness. But having declared that in all likelihood, 2024 is set to be his last season on the ATP Tour, the Spaniard seems to be finding his feet faster on his return.

The Raging Bull spoke about the progress he has made from the Barcelona Open to the Madrid Open over the past few weeks.

“I always expect good things! I am a positive guy. But, in real life it’s not every week better and better. Sometimes it’s a little bit worse then I’m better again. Being ready to accept the challenges for how the things are coming. My moment is a bit unpredictable than a few years ago. So, I accept that and just try to live with doubts and with the moments I am living now and facing. But at the same time with hope that I can be competitive and can play good tennis,” the former World No.1 said.

After being eliminated by Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Barcelona Open, the 22-time Grand Slam winner made it to the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Many believe that Nadal could very well find his rhythm by the time the French Open 2024 begins in the fourth week of May.

The interview also shows that Rafael Nadal continues to have an interesting mix of being someone who his fans look up to for inspiration and at the time, is extremely relatable due to being honest about his struggles. But this isn’t the only time that Rafa’s comments have left fans in awe of him.

Rafael Nadal Dismissed Comparisons and Spoke About His Achievements in 2019

Back in 2019, Rafael Nadal dismissed Grand Slam comparisons to Roger Federer. Instead, the Spaniard dished out a philosophical statement revealing to be satisfied with the legacy he has created.

“If I catch Roger or not, I am not very worried about it,” Nadal said, per BBC Sport. “You can’t be frustrated all the time because the neighbour has a bigger house than you, or a bigger TV, or a better garden. “I am going to try my best to keep enjoying tennis, giving myself chances to compete at the highest level, and we will see what happens,” the Spaniard added.

Playing without any kind of pressure, Rafa has been enjoying his tennis, seemingly much happier to spend time on the tennis court.