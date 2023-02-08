Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 7, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 12 rewards

Unlike the standard 12-week cycle, Season 3 of Battlefield 2042 will feature a few extra weeks. According to a report, Season 4 will arrive on February 28, giving players more time to complete their Battle Pass. Battlefield 2042 has been on the rise these past few weeks with the developer’s heeding fan feedback. The traditional class system has returned to the game amongst other features. Here’s everything new in Battlefield 2042 this week.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 16 to add new Anniversary event and bots for new players

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Week 12 missions and rewards

#Battlefield2042 All-Out Warfare Experiences. “Breakaway Conquest” 24/7 playlist.

🔹 64v64 on PC, PS5 and XBX|S.

🔹 32v32 on PS4 and XB1. “Seasons Breakthrough”

🔹 Exposure, Stranded and Shaperhead – 32v32. 🔸 2042 Free For All and CQ Hardcore on #BattlefieldPortal. pic.twitter.com/NnkDCUdhgG — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) February 7, 2023

Tier 1:

3 Hip-Fire Kills (4 Battle Pass Points)

100 Damage Inflicted With Throwables (4 Battle Pass Points)

8 Kills and Assists With SMGs (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

1000 Damage Inflicted With C5 or Zain’s XM370A (5 Battle Pass Points)

10 Kills With Gear (5 Battle Pass Points)

3 Combat Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

30 Kills With Vault Weapons (6 Battle Pass Points)

50 Kills and Assists With Vehicles (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

6 Objectives Captured or Neutralized (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

2042 Free-for-All

Conquest – Hardcore

New Store Bundle:

Shapeshifter (7 Items, 1750 Battlefield Coins) “Bloodthirst” 12M Auto Weapon Skin “Kumiho” Paik Specialist Set “Devil Temptress” EBLC-Ram Vehicle Skin “Tactical Kama” Takedown “Friend in Need” Player Card Background “Legend Has It” Universal Weapon Charm “Siren Call” MP9 Weapon Skin

Wild Frontier ( 7 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins) “Quickhatch” MP28 Weapon Skin “Feral” M5C Bolte Vehicle Skin “Surveyor” LCAA Hovercraft Vehicle Skin “Snared” Universal Weapon Charm “A Life Saved” Player Card Background “Trapper” Ghostmaker R10 Weapon Skin “Savagery” Universal Vehicle Decal



Season 4 of DICE’s shooter is right around the corner and leaks about its theme are beginning to surface. Rumored to release on February 28, 2023, Season 4 is reportedly called ‘Flashpoint.’ fans will have to wait for an official announcement for a concrete release date.

Also read: What do you get from the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation exclusive quest?