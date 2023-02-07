What do you get from the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation exclusive quest?

The early access period for Hogwarts Legacy has begun and fans are having a blast with the title. The open-world RPG is making waves as reviews are leaning toward the positive side. Despite a few complaints regarding performance, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy is a hit with fans. As part of its massive world, the developers have struck a deal with Sony to incorporate an exclusive quest for the PlayStation platform. Here’s how to start it and what you get from it.

Hogwarts Legacy “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” PS exclusive quest details

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is a near hour-long quest that becomes available later in the game. For most players, this quest becomes available in Winter, beyond the halfway point in the game’s story. To begin the quest, players will need to keep checking if a house-elf named Penny can be interacted with around Hogsmeade. This will start a quest called “Minding Your Own Business,” which in turn leads to the “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” quest.

Without spoiling the plot line of the quest, here are the rewards players get for their efforts:

Shopkeepers Cosmetic Set

In-game Hogsmeade Shop – Items can be sold at a higher price here

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe – Reveals the location of every large chest on the mini-map for one day

Xbox, PC, and Switch users will not be able to access this quest and its rewards at launch. However, the PlayStation-exclusive quest is a timed exclusive, meaning that in around 12 months, users from other platforms will be able to access it.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in Early Access. Digital Deluxe Edition buyers get to play the game three days before everyone when the title releases fully on January 10, 2023. Previous-gen users on the PS4 and Xbox One will have to wait till April 4, 2023, to play the game.

