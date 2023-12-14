The Best Agents to Use on the New Map Drift in Valorant Team Deathmatch

Drift is the newest map in the Valorant Team Deathmatch mode and fans are more than ecstatic to play it due to its simple map design. With a middle area that is connected by zip lines and long halls, it is a good map for aim training before a match. However, we still need to determine which Agents shine the most on this map so you can utilize the opportunity to aim train to the fullest. That is why, we will look at the best Agents you can use in the game for this map.

Valorant’s Team Deathmatch mode is as fast-paced as Escalation or Replication modes. However, it is much more organized and lets you use abilities for Agents, unlike the regular Deathmatch. Although, you do not need to overthink your pick because it’s a great game mode for practice and there is room for mistakes.

That is why, a majority of Duelists are the way to go for most maps and not just Drift. However, we are arranging them in order of importance. Try to see if you can get the first pick and make your way from there. Without further ado, let us look at the best Agents you can use the Drift map in Valorant.

7. Yoru

In general, Yoru is one of the best Duelists in the game and is often used in professional play to make up combined setpieces. However, due to the intensity of Team Deathmatch and how informal comms can be here, his lethal power decreases. He is still a Duelist, however, which allows him to take fights without needing assistance from the team.

That is why, he makes his way on this list due to his self-reliability. His teleport can quickly help you get in the enemy spawn while the flashes can help confuse enemies and rack up quick kills. Although, his ultimate won’t be much use since you can die quite easily in this mode. It will get you behind enemy lines which will let you grab a couple of quick kills before teleporting out.

If you want to play the game of misdirection and confuse your enemies, then Yoru is the perfect Agent to choose. Otherwise, you are fine using the other Duelists higher up on this list.

6. Chamber

The French Sentinel can be a viable pick just because of how effective his Headhunter ability will be for the first two stages. Drift has long sight lines requiring pin-point accuracy. Chamber’s Sheriff is going to be useful in racking up quick kills in the Pistol stage. While everyone is using the Ghost or the Classic, you can two or possibly one-shot enemies with the Headhunter.

Aside from that, his teleportation ability can be useful to get out of dodge while the Trademark is quite useful to guard either side when you are holding a line in the middle. Finally, the Tour De Force is a lethal Sniper that can lockdown mid and can help your teammates focus on other parts of the map, essentially trapping enemies in their spawn.

Chamber succeeds quite well on this map and a player with decent tracking can easily utilize his abilities well.

5. Gekko

Gekko can hang with the best Agents in the game since he is the most viable pick for flex roles. His kit is versatile no matter the attack or defense side. Naturally, he fits well in Team Deathmatch as well. Moshpit is great for clearing out enemies in an area while also dealing chip damage. However, your biggest tool will be Dizzy who is going to blind enemies so you can swing corners and rack up quick kills.

In addition to that, Thrash and Wingman are pretty useful to stun enemies once you gather information on where they are using Dizzy. Every Gekko ability complements and sets up the next one which is why he is such a viable option in this map. Gekko is one of those Agents who can cause mayhem on the sides and get away with it.

4. Neon

Neon‘s speed can give you the upper hand on this map. Her other abilities play second fiddle to her signature ability because it allows you to run around taking enemies out and then quickly reposition so they cannot guess where you will attack from next. It also helps to take space quickly so you can establish control of an area and funnel enemies in for easy kills.

Her Stuns are lethal and can hold enemies in place for seconds while the Fastlane can easily help you cut through enemy sightlines or get away from fights that you don’t want to take. Finally, her Ultimate ability is really good if you have mastered movement and tracking essentially granting you a Spectre with 100% accuracy.

The quick deployment time for her skills makes her the perfect candidate and a Duelist for a map of this caliber with strong sides and an active mid area with long sight lines.

3. Raze

Raze’s lethal power lies in her explosive abilities, particularly her grenades. If you can find a way to combine that utility with a stun or any other skill that stops enemies in their tracks, it can help you gather quick kills without having to engage enemies. However, a good Raze player can easily use those satchels of hers for not only movement but offsetting the crosshair placement of enemies as well.

Aside from that, you also have her Boombot which can find the location of enemies around corners. You can also use it as a distraction to swing enemies while it is zooming in on them after locking on. Her ultimate can be inconsistent at times but if you are close enough and have used enough RPGs in other games and know the mechanics, you can easily use it to take enemies down.

2. Jett

Jett has been one of the best Deulists since day one of Valorant and that won’t change anytime soon. In Team Deathmatch, you can use her abilities to do some crazy things. The Cloudbursts can be used as a cover to rotate from one angle or escape while her Tailwind ability can easily let you get away from enemies, dodge projectiles, or close the distance quickly between you and your enemies.

The Updraft ability can let you climb up on the platforms quickly without having to go through the sides to do so and the Bladestorm in the hands of a player with decent tracking and snappy aim can have lethal effects on the enemy. In this way, Jett can cause chaos and confusion in the enemy camp effortlessly.

Combine her abilities to make yourself a hard target to hit and rank up kills quickly in the enemy spawn.

1. Reyna

In the hands of a person with good aim, Reyna is an absolute monster. Her abilities are designed for the Drift map in Valorant Team Deathmatch because it has open sightlines which allows Reyna to farm her opponents. Not only that, her kit is self-sustainable for Team Deathmatch so you can stay alive for the longest duration without conceding a kill.

Her Leer ability is lethal in nearsighting enemies which is a ticket to winning long-range duels. It is so useful in Team Deathmatch that Riot had to nerf the cooldown on the ability. That being said, the Devour and the Dismiss abilities are good for healing and getting out of the enemy’s line of sight respectively. Finally, the Empress Ultimate gives you unlimited charges for those as long as you stay alive. In addition, you also get an increased fire rate and multiple buffs.

However, the biggest use of the Ultimate is that as long as you stay alive, you can have those buffs. In addition, you can never run out of the Empress because you will constantly be taking fights. In this way, if you are reactive enough, you can spend the rest of the game in the Empress Ultimate. That is why, she is the best Agent to use in the new Valorant map Drift.