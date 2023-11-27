The Rival 9 is currently the best SMG to use in MW3. It has a decent fire rate and respectable damage that can rival even the best ARs in the game. This piece will take a look at everything you need to know about the weapon including the unlocking criteria, the best class loadout, perks, and secondary weapons to use.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Rival 9 Loadout in MW3

How to Unlock the Rival 9 in MW3

Attachment Breakdown

Class Setup: Perks and Equipment

Secondary Weapon

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Rival 9 Loadout in MW3

Among the hundreds of weapons in the game it can be difficult to choose just one. However, investing your time in the Rival 9 is a worthwhile endeavor, especially due to its close-range TTK. It is effective at beating enemies with ARs who can easily gun you down over long ranges.

Advertisement

If you effectively utilize this weapon’s strength, you can flank and get around the enemies before using your speed to gather quick kills. Fighting in medium to long ranges gives AR users the advantage, but the Rival 9 is most effective when it is used in close ranges. That being said, let us see what you need to do to unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the Rival 9 in MW3

Unlocking the Rival 9 can be a bit of a tough challenge as it is not unlocked traditionally. First, you will need to reach level 25. After doing so you will have to make your way over to Armory Unlocks and complete three daily/ bonus challenges to unlock the weapon. Doing so will take a decent amount of time, especially if you are a beginner but the challenge becomes easier as you gain more experience.

If you do not want to unlock the weapon there are other alternatives you can use as well. Try SMGs like WSP 9 or the WSP Swarm which are some of the best SMGs in the game.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S

Since an SMG uses up ammo pretty quickly, we are going to use the 40-round magazine for it. We use this to ensure that we don’t run out of ammo and also can face multiple enemies at the same time. In addition, we will also use the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip. This attachment betters the vertical recoil control and gun kick control so we can hit our shots on target.

We will also use the MTZ Marauder Stock which is going to decrease the gun kick further. It is going to help massively for closer ranges when the enemies are shooting back at you. Now, for the main part of the loadout, we are going to equip the Rival C-Clearshot Barrel and the HMRES Mod Suppresor S Muzzle.

Advertisement

Firstly, the Rival-C Clearshot Barrel betters the weapon’s bullet velocity and damage range but also influences the recoil control and aiming idle sway. This helps the weapon stay consistent in terms of damage and we also use the HMRES Mod Suppressor S to improve the bullet velocity of the weapon and also let us stay off the minimap.

Class Setup: Perks and Equipment

Now we move on to the perks and equipment that are going to complement the weapon. We are going to prioritize survivability for this class setup so that you can keep getting killstreaks. Let us see which equipment is the ideal combination for that to happen.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear : Bone Conduction Headset

: Bone Conduction Headset Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Battle Rage

: Battle Rage Field Upgrade: A.C.S

We start off the class setup with the Infantry Vest because it will increase the duration of our Tactical Sprint. In addition to that, it also helps refresh the sprint a lot quicker. Follow that up with the Scavenger Gloves since it will let you collect ammo and throwing knives from dead players. For the Boots, we recommend using the Tactical Pads since they will let you slide for a longer distance.

In addition, you can also ADS while sliding using these Boots. Now, for the Gear, we recommend going with the Bone Conduction Headset since you will be able to hear footsteps and enemy gunfire better. This Gear dulls out other sounds. Now, for the Lethal, we recommend the Breacher Drone due to its versatility and then the Battle Rage since it will let us be more aggressive and get out of tense situations.

For the final piece of the puzzle, the Field Upgrade, the A.C.S is a brilliant choice. It will capture enemy points and is especially useful in objective game modes like Hardpoint and Domination.

Secondary

For the secondary weapon for this loadout, the COR-45 or the Renetti are excellent options. Both are fast and powerful and can easily finish off the enemy should they be low. Most people will prefer the Renetti due to the Aftermarket Parts turning it into an SMG. It is a good weapon that can turn even deadlier with just a couple of tweaks.

However, we are going to use the COR-45 since the class loadout we are giving for it below makes it a lethal pistol capable of great things.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XS

Sonic Suppressor XS Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Trigger Action: XRK V6 Match

With an extended magazine and high-velocity ammunition, this pistol becomes dangerous at close ranges. This is an ideal loadout for a secondary weapon of this caliber.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you would want in an SMG loadout since it is going to better your survivability, speed, and control. The Rival 9 is undoubtedly the best SMG in MW3 and this class will show you why. The perk setup is meant to complement the weapon’s offensive capabilities and the player’s aggressiveness.

However, you can also change the setup according to your needs. The secondary itself is a contingency just in case the Rival 9 runs out of ammo.