Who Is Laura Bailey: The Los Angeles-Based Voice Actor Who Became Famous For Voicing Abby In The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey is one of the most prominent names in the voice-acting business. And she gained massive attention for her role as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2. Aside from her role as Abby, she has appeared in countless works of fiction ranging from anime and video games to live-action TV series. Laura Bailey’s character in The Last of Us Part 2 received lots of hate which of course is out of her hands. But her portrayal of a vengeful daughter shook the gaming world. Born in Mississippi, US, Laura Bailey has broken many barriers in her career.

Advertisement

Raised in a family that was always on the move, Laura’s father was in the Air Force. She always had an interest in acting and frequently participated in plays. Her first break came when she participated in the Funimation Dub of Dragon Ball Z playing Kid Trunks. She also played Tohru Honda in the renowned anime Fruits Basket. Playing the character also inspired her to be more positive in her own life. From there on out, she has become one of the biggest names in the voice acting industry.

Laura Bailey’s Professional Life

Kent Williams, who played Supreme Kai in Dragon Ball Z discovered Laura Bailey and brought her in to play Kid Trunks. From then on, her acting career kind of steamrolled ahead. She then proceeded to play major roles in productions ranging from Kushina Uzumaki from Naruto Shippuden, Rise Kujikawa from Persona 4, and Lust from Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Advertisement

However, her career was not limited to voice acting as she played Roberta in Walker, Texas Ranger, Cassie in Ruffian, and Francie in Four Sheets to the Wind. However, some of her biggest contributions have been in the video gaming genre. She started by playing the main character of Rayne in Bloodrayne. She has also portrayed the character of Chun-Li on multiple occasions and also voiced Lady Comstock in Bioshock Infinite.

She also has portrayed Marvel characters on various occasions ranging from Black Widow to Spider-Woman, Magik, and Mary Jane Watson. Laura Bailey also played Catwoman in the Telltale Batman Series. Laura Bailey has become a reliable and renowned name in the voice acting department and her portfolio of projects keeps on growing and growing.