Call of Duty 2023 Is Likely to Feature ‘War Mode’ From WWII

After the staggering success of 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, this year’s COD title is what everyone’s eyeing. Call of Duty 2023 leaks, rumors, and inside news have already begun spilling all over the internet.

To add, a fresh rumor states that COD 2023 is expected to bring back the popular ‘War Mode’ featured in 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII. Many sources claim the 2023 COD title will officially be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. With a rumored release date of late 2023, the title is likely to debut somewhere between November and October. Moreover, the renowned studio behind the iconic COD: WWII and Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games, is reportedly working on Call of Duty 2023.

Earlier, some news circulated stating that this year’s Call of Duty game will offer three in-game modes. That is reportedly campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode. Amidst all the noise, the WWII ‘War Mode’ rumor comes as a surprise for the gaming community. Let’s check out everything about it.

Rumors suggest the ‘War Mode’ introduction in Call of Duty 2023

Recently on Twitter, “bob.“ mentioned the rumor with no source backing up the statement. This user expressed that the ‘War Mode’ in Call of Duty: WWII could make an expected return in 2023’s Modern Warfare III. The tweet’s caption stated, “RUMOUR: War mode from WW2 could return in MWIII”.

Though it’s a huge revelation, the fans must take it with a grain of salt. It’s because, currently, we are very short on any reliable news or official confirmation regarding 2023’s COD title.

No doubt, the war mode would be a wonderful addition to the title. Therefore, if it’s true, we’ll surely hear about it from the developers. As of now, those who haven’t played COD: WWII must be unfamiliar with the war mode, but no worries.

What is ‘War Mode’ in COD: WWII?

Just like campaign mode, war mode is one of the in-game modes offering a unique gaming experience to players. For instance, the war mode had its own maps with a pool of players divided into two teams: attackers and defenders. In order to win, the attacking team must carry out certain tasks, like securing a post or defending and escorting a tank. All this while the defending team tries to stop them sounds fun, right?