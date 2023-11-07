The Best SMG Loadout in Warzone 2 Post November 1st Patch

SMGs have been solid weapons in the life cycle of Warzone 2 and will stay like that until the game’s taken off the map. However, the November 1st patch buffed a familiar weapon that has been in the eyes of the public for quite a while. This SMG Loadout in Warzone 2 will look at the best setup for the ISO 45.

The November 1st patch buffed and nerfed a ton of weapons that changed the meta again. The Warzone 2 meta is in a place where people can use their favorite weapons and not be instantly eliminated for it. There are no designated “best” weapons since most of them are almost in the same stretch of the race. However, there are some which outclass the other by a hair.

The ISO 45 is one of those weapons. The ISO 45 has combined traits of every meta SMG which makes it the best choice to go with. We are going to discuss why we chose this weapon in the next section. Take a look.

Why Choose the ISO 45?

The ISO 45 has a comparatively higher skill ceiling than the Lachmann Sub or the ISO 9mm. The ISO 9mm and the Lachmann Sub’s damage range takes a hit in medium ranges but the ISO 45’s does not. In addition, the ISO 45 also has some qualities of the BAS P, making it the ideal choice to represent all of the SMGs in the game currently.

Incidentally, the ISO 45 took no hits in the recent patch which is why it remains as lethal as we desire it to be for this loadout, where we are going to build it up for quickness and stability. However, this SMG’s medium-range dropoff is lesser in comparison to the other SMGs but its recoil goes up significantly. That is why, we will need to establish some control as well.

Attachment Breakdown

We are going to use simple attachments to spruce up this weapon and make it a close and medium range laserbeam. Take a look below.

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Stock: SK-3 Cheetah Stock

SK-3 Cheetah Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

We start off the loadout with the 45 Round Drum Magazine which is going to increase the bullet count of the weapon. Since the fire rate of this weapon is quite high and it eats ammo quickly, we are going to need an extended magazine to solve that problem. Not to mention, frequent reloading between gunfights can be an issue.

Follow that up with the EXP Shear Rear Grip. This attachment will increase the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the weapon which is instrumental in winning close-range gunfights. Now, we are also going to equip the SK-3 Cheetah Stock which provides a ton of different buffs to the mobility of the weapon.

In essence, this attachment increases the sprint speed, strafing speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed. This will help in extra movement during close-range gunfights. Next, we are going with a control and mobility-based attachment in the form of the VLK LZR 7mW.

The Laser will further increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon in addition to the aiming stability which will help maintain a steady weapon in medium ranges. Finish off the loadout with the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle.

This is the most instrumental attachment in making the gun better since it helps control the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon. Thus, the Lockshot KT85 is a necessity for this particular build.

Secondary: RAPP-H

You are also going to need a weapon that has long-range capabilities and what better weapon to have than the versatile RAPP-H? It has always been in the meta but often sidelined due to its peers. However, it is not as bad as people think it to be. The damage is optimal and the fire rate is one of the best in class. All it needs is some recoil control and some fundamental attachments.

Let us see how we can better this weapon in the loadout below.

Magazine: 100 Round Magazine

100 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

Hound-9G Grip Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

This loadout turns the weapon into a stable laser beam that allows you to continuously shoot enemies in longer ranges without missing a beat. We start off the loadout with the 100-Round Magazine since it requires extra bullets to dispose of enemies in longer ranges. The Lachmann TCG-10 is solely there for recoil control.

The Aim OP-V4 will provide better tracking and visual recoil. The Hound-9G Grip is essential in stabilizing the weapon while strafing. It increases the aiming idle stability, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness. This will help in keeping on target in long ranges.

The final attachment is the ZLR Talon 5, providing sound suppression, damage range, and bullet velocity increase along with recoil smoothness. This is the ideal loadout for a weapon of this caliber.

Perks and Equipment

Since the RAPP-H is slow and the ISO 45 is fast, we are going to need more speed to make both weapons effective. To do that, we are going to equip perks that complement both weapons.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Overkill lets us carry the RAPP-H on our backs. Double Time increases the sprint duration so that we can pursue weakened enemies or escape to the safe zone faster. Fast Hands speeds up reloads, equipment use, and weapon switching speeds, which may prove useful in close ranges when you have the wrong weapon in hand.

Finish off the loadout with the High Alert perk. This perk can help in survival as it pulses your vision every time an enemy has their eye on you. For the lethal, we recommend going with a good old Semtex and a Tactical choice would be the Flash Grenade.

Why You Should Use This SMG Loadout in Warzone 2

The ISO 45 is currently the best SMG in the game and inhibits the good qualities of the best close-range weapons. With this loadout, we have enhanced those qualities and made it a better weapon. Combined with the RAPP-H, you won’t have problems in both long and short-range gunfights.

The perk setup is meant to fill in the gaps and make it the perfect loadout to have in Warzone 2. The equipment is reliable.