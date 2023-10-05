The Best SMG Loadouts For Warzone 2 Season 6

SMGs are the most useful close-range weapons in the game. That is why, the best class loadout for each SMG at the top of Warzone 2 is a necessity to excel in any game mode. Let us take a look at five of the best ones.

The SMG meta of Warzone 2 has been quite stable for the past few seasons. It has not been as chaotic as one expected it to be after the Season 6 update. However, the other weapon categories went a little haywire, especially the AR ones since most of the players are now deviating toward the Kastov 762 due to its damage.

Still, not even the Kastov can be as agile as an SMG in close range. Therefore, in combination, both an SMG and a Kastov sound like a good loadout combo for any match. But for that, we will need to check out the best SMGs to use in the game. Let us take a look.

Contents

The Best SMG Loadouts in Warzone 2

5. BAS-P Attachments

4. VEL-46 Attachments

3. ISO 45 Attachments

2. ISO 9mm Attachments

1. Lachmann Sub Attachments

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

The BASP, VEL 46, the ISOs, and the Lachmann Sub are the definite S Tier SMGs to use in Warzone 2. However, each of them has their unique niche. Some have higher fire rates while some have lower recoil. It all comes down to personal preference but some weapons are above the other ones.

The attempt in these loadouts is to make the SMG as agile and controllable as possible without sacrificing damage. We have arranged them in descending order of lethality so it is easier for you to scrim through the list. That being said, let us take a look at the best SMG loadouts for each of these lethal weapons in Warzone 2.

5. BAS-P

The BAS-P is not talked about often but it is a good weapon for any situation. Sure, its damage is a little low compared to the other SMGs but it shines through in terms of mobility, speed, and accuracy. The faster fire rate more than makes up for damage. That is why, the aim is to retain all of those qualities and make the weapon an all-round speed demon in the game.

This SMG is the best one for beginners although most of them go for the Lachmann Sub which no one can go wrong with. In terms of the recoil, this is the most straightforward gun to use.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

An Optic of your choice will aid you a lot in terms of close-range gunfights since you will be able to see and track enemies clearly. The iron sights of this weapon are not as clear as the other ones which is why an Optic is a necessity. Follow that up with an extended magazine. The fast fire rate of this weapon eats ammo and if you run out in the middle of a gunfight, it’s game over.

That is why, a 50-Round Drum is a must. Along with that, we will equip the trusty VLK LZR 7MW Laser for increased mobility. The attachment increases ADS and sprint to fire speed and also provides some aiming stability. This helps in close to medium-range gunfights.

Additionally, we will go for the 9mm Overpressured +P Ammunition. It will induce a target flinch making the enemy miss their shots on you. Finish off the loadout with the Bruen Flash Grip which further boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed. This loadout is built for mobility and being stronger fundamentally.

4. VEL-46

Moving right along to the VEL-46, it is a good weapon and worthy of mention on the list solely due to its reliability. The gun never ceases to amaze anyone who uses it and is always consistent no matter the meta. However, that is its biggest advantage and disadvantage. It is consistent but has never been at the top of the SMG meta. Still, it is always recounted in the Top 5 and has never left that spot since the game’s inception.

We are going to build this weapon up for speed and mobility since the weapon has enough damage and fire rate to be better than most SMGs.

Attachments

Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

The iron sights for the VEL-46 are quite clear and easy to use. However, you can equip an Optic in place of the Demo RXT Stock if you want. First, we start off with the 50-Round Magazine. It will help us engage multiple enemies at the same time. The VLK LZR 7MW will increase the ADS, sprint to fire speed, and better the aiming stability of the weapon.

Now, we will also use the Schlager Soldier Grip. This attachment also increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. Follow that up with the Demo RXT Stock which is essential for boosting sprint speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed. This will help you move around freely as an SMG user and take on gunfights in multiple situations. Finish off the loadout with the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle.

The Lockshot KT85 is the best attachment for the VEL-46 since it betters the horizontal and vertical recoil control. This helps the weapon stay stable and on target in close to medium-range gunfights. This loadout is built for speed, control, and mobility.

3. ISO 45

The ISO 45 has been at the pinnacle of the meta ever since it was released. A really reliable weapon with a fast fire rate and good recoil control, this is one SMG that everyone should have in their Gunsmith loadouts. Our aim with this loadout is the same as any other one. Ensuring that this weapon is fast, lives up to its standards, and kills quickly.

The ISO has really good compatibility with most of the weapons in the game. You can use it in any close-quarters situations and it does not require much handling expertise.

Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Optic: Cronen Mini Pro/ Slimline Pro

Cronen Mini Pro/ Slimline Pro Ammunition : .45 Auto Hollowpoint

: .45 Auto Hollowpoint Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Stock: Demo Fade Tac

We start off the loadout with an extended magazine because SMGs need that extra bit of ammo due to their faster fire rate. Along with that, we will also go with the Cronen Mini Pro or the Slimline Pro depending on your preference. Both of these Optics fit really well with the ISO 45. The .45 Auto Hollowpoint Ammunition will slow down the enemies and prevent them from escaping.

We will also go for the 7” EXP Raptor-V2 Barrel. This Barrel will increase the ADS speed, movement speed, and hip-fire recoil control. It is the ultimate attachment to succeed in close-range gunfights. For the final attachment, we will opt for the Demo Fade Tac Stock. The Demo Fade Tac is going to increase the aim walking speed and sprint speed. This attachment is for SMG users who like to strafe and move a lot while shooting.

This loadout is made to max out the mobility of the ISO 45 so you can run circles around the enemies. If you are a close-range fanatic who likes to get up close and personal, this is the weapon to use.

2. ISO 9mm

The newly introduced SMG in the game did not take long to quickly make its way to the top of the chain. The ISO 9mm is the better version of the ISO 45 since it is faster, stronger, and versatile. You can confidently use it in close to medium ranges without much downside.

This loadout will aim to make it the best version of itself and ensure that it can face multiple opponents while having the firepower and speed to emerge victorious. The setup will be quite similar to the ISO 45.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Ammunition: 9mm Auto Hollowpoint

The Cronen Mini Pro is one of the best Optics to use for SMGs due to its no-nonsense reticle. It can easily help you track enemies and control some visual recoil while doing so. The Demo Fade Tac Stock will make the weapon more agile by increasing the aim walking speed and sprint speed. This helps a lot in close-range gunfights which require lots of movement and strafing.

Next, an extended magazine is going to be your savior should there be more than one enemy in front of you and you not have time to reload. Follow that up with the 1MW Quick Fire Laser. This attachment’s sole job is to increase the ADS speed of the weapon and it does a good job in doing so.

Finish off the loadout with the 9mm Auto Hollowpoint since it slows down the enemy by disabling tactical sprint to prevent them from escaping. It will help out a lot when you are chasing down a weakened enemy. The aim of this loadout is to round out the weapon and make it better by scraping off all the bad edges.

1. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is undoubtedly the king of all SMGs and it has been ever since the inception of the game. It is the most consistent weapon out there and it has stayed at the top of the food chain. The weapon is adaptable to any situation, excels in close and medium-range gunfights, and has enough mobility that promotes passive and aggressive playstyles.

This weapon has good damage, low recoil, high mobility, and a high fire rate. Essentially, this weapon has no weaknesses so it is easy for beginners to pick up and play with. The Lachmann Sub goes well with any loadout and weapon which is why it is the best support weapon in the game. Although, you can use it as a standalone weapon as well.

Attachments

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

As usual, we start off the loadout with a 50-round Drum magazine which is going to let us face multiple opponents at the same time without running out of ammo. The 9mm Overpressured +P is going to induce target flinch so that the enemy can miss and we can hit our shots on target. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser.

In addition to providing some mobility, it also provides some aiming stability. It boosts ADS and sprint to fire speeds. The Lachmann TCG-10 Grip is exclusively for recoil control. Finish off the loadout with the L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel. As opposed to other Barrels which increase bullet velocity, this one increases the ADS speed and the movement speed of the weapon making it much faster than other ones.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are some of the best when it comes to close-range gunfights and are crafted in a way that supports aggressive playstyles. Although you can use these loadouts in the game as a secondary for any primary long-range weapon like an AR or a BR., they will be most effective with a Sniper Rifle.

These are all the best SMG loadouts in Warzone 2. They will help you in any close-quarters situation without any drawbacks.