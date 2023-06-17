The Warzone 2.0 perks are the lifeblood of class loadouts. With these passive buffs, you can get a variety of benefits that will help you fight against the onslaught of enemies in the game. Let us take a look at all Warzone 2.0 perks and their uses.

Advertisement

Warzone 2.0 is filled with guns, equipment, and perks. If one utilizes them correctly, they can get a lot of value out of them and have a relatively easier game than most. A core part of Warzone is the weapon loadout system.

In that system, players choose their favorite guns combined with perks and equipment to gain an upper hand in the battle. We have done lots of weapon loadouts before. Therefore, this short guide will break down the uses of all 17 perks in the game. We will also break down some pre-set perk packages available for players if they cannot decide on a custom perk package.

Advertisement

Contents

Warzone 2.0 Perks: Everything You Need to Know About Them

How do Perks Work in the Game?

Base Perks

Bonus Perks

Ultimate Perks

Pre-Set Perk Packages

Warzone 2.0 Perks: Everything You Need to Know About Them

Perks have always been an ever-present part of the Call of Duty franchise. The Multiplayer introduced us to them and Warzone carried out their legacy flawlessly. Every perk has a different use and provides a buff for a certain aspect of the game. That is why, every perk can prove useful in certain scenarios.

Making perk packages fitting to your playstyle is essential. These little passive buffs can easily turn the tide of the battle. To take advantage of these passive buffs, you must understand two things. How these perks activate and the buffs they give upon activation. Let us take a look at how the perks work in the game.

How Do Perks Work in the Game?

Before we dive right into what the Perks are, we will have to discuss how they work in the game. Just like Modern Warfare 2, you will get the Base Perks once the game starts. After four minutes pass exactly, you will get another perk access which will be the Bonus Perk.

Once you get the Bonus Perk, you will get the Ultimate Perk. You can get the Ultimate Perk by spending eight minutes in Warzone 2.0. Now, that you know how to activate them, let us take a look at all the Base, Bonus, and Ultimate Perks.

Advertisement

Base Perks

There are seven Base Perks in the game. Those are:

Battle Hardened : This perk reduces the effect of enemy flashes, stuns, EMPs, gas grenades, and shock sticks. You will also be immune to Snapshot grenades.

: This perk reduces the effect of enemy flashes, stuns, EMPs, gas grenades, and shock sticks. You will also be immune to Snapshot grenades. Bomb Squad: With this perk, you can reset the fuze timers while picking up live grenades. In addition, you will also take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives.

With this perk, you can reset the fuze timers while picking up live grenades. In addition, you will also take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Double Time: You can use the Tactical Sprint for twice the duration. It also increases the Crouch Movement Speed by 30%.

You can use the Tactical Sprint for twice the duration. It also increases the Crouch Movement Speed by 30%. Overkill: You can carry two Primary Weapons with this perk.

You can carry two Primary Weapons with this perk. Scavenger: You can resupply one extra armor plate and ammo from dead players.

You can resupply one extra armor plate and ammo from dead players. Strong Arm : You can throw your explosives and tactical farther. In addition, you will also see a brief trajectory of the equipment.

: You can throw your explosives and tactical farther. In addition, you will also see a brief trajectory of the equipment. Tracker: The Enemy players leave footprints and even death markers are visible for you with this perk.

Bonus Perks

These are the perks you get four minutes into the game. Let us take a look at them.

Cold-Blooded: You will be undetectable by any AI Targeting Systems and Thermal Optics. It also does not target High Alert warnings or highlight you in Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

You will be undetectable by any AI Targeting Systems and Thermal Optics. It also does not target High Alert warnings or highlight you in Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Fast Hands: You can swap your weapons, reload and use equipment faster.

You can swap your weapons, reload and use equipment faster. Focus : This extends the Hold Breath duration and reduces the flinch while ADSing.

: This extends the Hold Breath duration and reduces the flinch while ADSing. Resupply : You will start with an extra Lethal and your equipment recharges over 30 seconds.

: You will start with an extra Lethal and your equipment recharges over 30 seconds. Spotter: This perk will help you spot enemy equipment, killstreaks, and field upgrades through walls. You can also hack enemy claymores, proximity mines, C4s, and Trophy systems. You can also highlight the equipment for your team by ADSing.

Ultimate Perks

The Ultimate Perk is the one that activates last after eight minutes. Let us take a look at them.

Birdseye: With this perk, UAV and Radar Pings will reveal the enemy’s direction.

With this perk, UAV and Radar Pings will reveal the enemy’s direction. Ghost: You will be undetectable by Portable Radars, UAVs, and Heartbeat Sensors.

You will be undetectable by Portable Radars, UAVs, and Heartbeat Sensors. High Alert: Your vision will pulse if you are spotted by an enemy you cannot see or is outside your view.

Your vision will pulse if you are spotted by an enemy you cannot see or is outside your view. Quickfix : Killing an Enemy or using a plate will immediately trigger health regeneration.

: Killing an Enemy or using a plate will immediately trigger health regeneration. Survivor: The enemies you down will immediately get pinged. You will also get revived faster by your teammates.

Pre-Set Perk Packages

You can customize your perk packages according to what you like but there are preset ones that Warzone 2.0 gives you. Let us look at those pre-set perk packages.

Weapon Specialist : Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor

: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor Warden : Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Quickfix

: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Quickfix Recon : Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye

: Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye Sentinel : Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Quickfix

: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Quickfix Specter : Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost

: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost Scout : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost Vanguard: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert

Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert Commando: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert

Those are all the things you need to know about the perks of Warzone 2.0. For more Warzone 2.0 content like loadouts and guides, click here.