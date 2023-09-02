The Best BAS P Loadout in Warzone 2 after the Season 5 Reloaded Buff

BAS P has been absent from the meta for a while in Warzone 2. However, now that it has received a buff in the patches, its pick rate has increased in the game. Let us take a look at the best BAS P Loadout in Warzone 2 after the Season 5 Reloaded buffs.

The SMG meta in Warzone 2 is at a really healthy place right now. All the SMGs are useable and players can pick and choose according to their comfort. In the Season 5 Reloaded Patch, the BAS P received buffs that make it a viable gun to use. This was made evident after a rise in the pick rate and the state of the other SMGs after the patch.

This guide will look at everything you need to know about the BAS P from how to unlock it to making a complete loadout that complements the strengths of the gun in the game. We will also look at the secondary weapon you can use along with a perk setup. Let us get started.

Contents

The Best BAS P Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

How to unlock the BAS P

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The BAS P came out in Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite due to its fast fire rate. However, after the introduction of the ISO 45, its popularity took a hit. People started using the Vel 46 and the Lachmann Sub along with the ISO 45 more. However, the Season 5 Reloaded patches changed that.

The developers buffed the BAS P by increasing the maximum damage range and buffing multipliers for the neck, the upper and lower t0rso. According to WZRanked, this boosted a pick rate spike going from 0.26 to 1.47. The weapon has become one of the best close-range guns to use and the likely candidate for a Sniper Support weapon in Resurgence.

How to unlock the BAS P

The BAS P was first available in the Season 1 Battle Pass as a reward. After the Battle Pass departure, players could unlock it through simple in-game challenges. To unlock the weapon, you will need to get 25 Headshot kills with any SMG in Warzone 2.

However, that is going to be an issue for beginners so an alternative way is to successfully exfil the weapon from the DMZ mode. It is a reliable method and most players use it to unlock their favorite weapons first.

Attachment Breakdown

Once you unlock the BAS P, you will need to grind for attachments. Let us see which ones are the most effective on this weapon.

Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Ammunition : 9mm Overpressured +P

: 9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

This is a simple loadout that increases the overall effectiveness of the weapon. Start off with an extended magazine since the SMGs eat ammo quite easily. You will also this attachment to take on multiple enemies at the same time or over range.

The 9mm Overpressured +P induces target flinch at the enemy, making them miss their shots. This will especially be effective over medium ranges where accuracy falters. This will allow you to be accurate while your enemy struggles. The Bruen Flash Grip will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon so that you are faster in close quarters.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser will further boost the ADS and sprint to fire while stabilizing your aim. Although, you won’t have a visible laser sight. Finish off the loadout with the 10.5″ Bruen Typhon Barrel. This attachment silences the weapon and also gives it increased bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy. You can also use an Optic of your choice if you want to focus on speed in replacement to this Barrel.

Secondary

The BAS P is best used as a Sniper Support. That is why, we recommend using it with a Sniper that is effective at longer ranges in Warzone 2. For that, the best choice is either the MCPR-300 or the Signal 50. They are the most effective weapons over any range.

The BAS P will help you out in close quarters to fend off attackers while the long-range Sniper Rifle can help you take out unsuspecting enemies at range.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: C4 or Drill Charge

C4 or Drill Charge Tactical: Your Preference

Double Time is going to be the most effective perk as an SMG user because it doubles your tactical sprint duration allowing for flanks and pursuing enemies. Overkill will let you get a primary weapon instead of your secondary. This is where you will equip your Sniper.

Fast Hands is also an effective perk letting you switch quicker just in case you get caught close range with a Sniper in your hand. It also increases reload speed and equipment use speed. Ghost is the ultimate perk for stealth. It lets you disappear from the radar. UAVs and Heartbeat sensors will be ineffective against you with this perk.

For the lethal, we recommend using a C4 or a Drill Charge for controlled explosions and you can use any tactical of your preference. A Smoke Grenade or Stim works wonders when required.

Why Should You Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you want including a good close-range SMG that is agile and has a competitive TTK. The equipment will boost your survivability and the perks are balanced so you can be aggressive but also make the Top 10. Rocking a Sniper Rifle will prove helpful in bigger maps but if you are playing Resurgence with this loadout then we recommend an AR.

The BAS P now has become one of the best SMGs in the game and we definitely recommend you give it a try. If you liked this Warzone 2 loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.