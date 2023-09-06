The Best RAPP H Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The RAPP H has been pushed into the spotlight after the Season 5 Reloaded update and for good reason. This piece will look at the best loadout for the RAPP H in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

The RAPP H has become one of the best LMGs in Season 5 Reloaded due to its versatility over range. It can rival even the RPK in becoming the best. However, to do that, it has to have certain attachments that can help cover up its weaknesses and improve its strengths.

That is what we will figure out in this article. We will break down the RAPP H, its strengths and weaknesses to see what attachments will suit it best. In addition, we will also look at the secondary, perks and equipment you should rock with it in the game. Let us break it down.

Contents

The Best RAPP H Loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

How to Unlock the RAPP H

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The light machine guns are always a good choice due to their high damage, better clip size, and stability over range. However, they can be slower than most guns and that can be a disadvantage in close to medium ranges. Even though the gun outputs a sufficient amount of damage, it suffers a lot from slowness.

This slowness can be a really difficult thing to counter in LMGs. However, these attachments will neglect that weakness and help us focus on the weapon as it is. But first, we will see how one can unlock the weapon since the weapon progression system in Warzone 2 can be a little tedious.

How to Unlock the RAPP H

To unlock the RAPP H LMG in Warzone 2, you will have to progress Lachmann variants to various levels. Firstly, you will have to unlock the Lachmann 762 by reaching Level 16. After that, we will get the Lachmann 762 to Level 12 to unlock the Lachmann 556. Finally, level up the Lachmann 556 to 12 to finally unlock the RAPP H LMG.

However, there is a simpler method and we recommend hopping into the DMZ mode. Once you do, find a RAPP H and exfil with it to permanently unlock it. This is a reliable method and can be used with almost any other weapon besides new releases.

Once you unlock it, you will have to progress the weapon to unlock attachments. Let us see which ones you may need.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

We start off with an Optic and the best one we recommend for any LMG/AR is the Aim OP-V4. Every content creator and professional player uses this attachment. It decreases visual recoil just a little and provides a clear line of sight for you to track enemies over medium ranges.

Follow that up with the Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip whose sole job is to control the recoil of the weapon. With the recoil control this Rear Grip provides, you will easily be able to maintain your accuracy when firing at longer ranges.

We also have the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition which is going to increase the bullet velocity. This will help with the TTK of the weapon and will amplify this weapon’s strength even further. LMGs are naturally strong and equipping High Velocity Ammunition makes them even better.

For the Underbarrel, stirring away from the FTAC Ripper 56, we will use the VX Pineapple. It is rarely seen in weapon loadouts but it is one of the best Underbarrel attachments. It offers recoil steadiness, aim walking steadiness, hip-fire accuracy, and hip-fire recoil control, all of which are really useful over close to medium ranges.

Finally, we round off the loadout with the ZLR Talon 5. This attachment suppresses the weapon, smoothens out the recoil, and increases the damage range and bullet velocity. This gives us the perfect LMG to use in medium to long-range with both power and control.

Secondary

For the Secondary, we recommend equipping Overkill and using an SMG that counters the lack of close-range ability that the RAPP H has. For that, we strongly recommend going with either the BAS-P or the Lachmann Sub because both of them are top-tier SMGs. You can also go with a niche option like the FSS Hurricane or the consistent king of SMGs, the ISO 45.

The choice is up to you because the SMG meta in the game is at a really healthy spot and all of them are enjoying the spotlight. Therefore, there is no “bad” SMG at present. Although, we recommend you go with the options above because they are more reliable than others.

Perks and Equipment

The passive buffs the perks will give are going to be essential in ensuring that you survive longer than anyone else. Let us look at them.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Overkill because it will let us equip the SMG of our choice. This SMG is going to help us in close-quarters engagements. Follow that up with Double Time since it lets us double our sprint duration. This perk will also increase the crouch movement speed by 30%.

For the Bonus Perk, we recommend going with the Fast Hands perk because it will not only increase our weapon switching speed but also the reload and equipment using speed. For the Ultimate, we recommend going with Ghost because it lets you disappear off the mini-map. UAVs and portable radars won’t be able to detect you.

For the lethal, we recommend a Drill Charge to flush out enemies hiding inside buildings and the Smoke Grenade to make portable covers and help with rotations when in a fuss.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout combines the strength of the RAPP H with the quickness of the SMGs in Warzone 2. You will easily be able to outgun folks in longer ranges and take on enemies confidently if you switch to your SMGs in closer ranges. The RAPP H is built for damage and control so you will have no problem controlling its recoil and killing enemies faster.

That is all for our RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2. If you liked this loadout perhaps, you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 news.