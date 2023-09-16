The TAQ-56 after several patches is now one of the best weapons in the game without a doubt. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

In the previous updates of Warzone 2, a lot of ARs were severely underpowered. People preferred using SMGs combined with Battle Rifles. After the Season 5 and Reloaded updates, the meta is a little balanced. The SMGs fulfill their respective roles well while the ARs are getting some limelight thanks to weapons like the M13B and the Kastov 762. However, the AR community has always stood by the TAQ 56.

It is one of the best weapons in the game with low recoil, a good fire rate, and decent damage. However, if we build it up well, it can turn into a monster of a weapon. That is what we will be doing in this guide. We will make the best loadout for the TAQ 56 in the game and also see the perks and secondary weapons you will need to support it.

The Best TAQ 56 Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded By a Mile

How to Unlock the TAQ 56

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary: ISO 45

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The TAQ 56 is a stable weapon and performs well even without any attachments on it. Although the recoil could be a problem. However, for close to medium ranges, it works really well. However, we will try to make it work for longer ranges with this loadout.

Firstly, we will see how you can unlock the weapon in the game. Then we will dive into the loadout details featuring the attachments, the secondary weapon, and the perks. All of these combined will help us make a comprehensive loadout that stands out and works well in the Kastov 762 and the M13B meta that is currently dominating the game.

How to Unlock the TAQ 56

Players will automatically unlock the use of this weapon when they reach Level 19. However, if you do not want to wait that long, you can always hop onto the DMZ mode and exfil with a TAQ 56 in your backpack. This will automatically unlock it in your gunsmith.

However, if you are just playing Warzone 2, it will take you a couple of hours to unlock. You will also need to grind for attachments so you can build a proper class loadout for the same.

Attachment Breakdown

We will use a simple class loadout that enhances almost every aspect of the TAQ 56. Take a look at the attachments below.

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

This is a pretty straightforward class setup for the TAQ 56 as it has everything you would need. We start off with the Echoless-80 Muzzle since it is going to suppress the weapon. This will ensure that we can stay off the radar while shooting. The attachment also increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness of the weapon.

Follow that up with the Aim OP-V4 Optic. This is one of the best Optics for tracking and it also helps to keep the visual recoil in check. It is going to help in medium-range gunfights. We will also go with the 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel which is going to boost the damage range of the weapon along with bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy.

Since the TAQ 56 has a decent fire rate, we are going with the 60-round Magazine since it is going to help us with ammo management. Taking on multiple enemies at once won’t be a problem anymore. Finish off the loadout with the FTAC Ripper 56 for more recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability.

Secondary: ISO 45

The ISO 45 is the ideal choice for a secondary. It is a fast-firing SMG with good fundamentals, speed, and damage. To make it more lethal, we will put on attachments that are going to boost its strength and help us maintain control of the weapon. Take a look at the attachments below.

Barrel : 7″ EX Raptor-V2

: 7″ EX Raptor-V2 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Demo Fade Tac Stock

Demo Fade Tac Stock Ammunition: .45 Hollowpoint

.45 Hollowpoint Magazine: 45-Round Drum

These are all the attachments you are going to need to make the ISO 45 a close-range monster. This loadout is built for speed and control. It is the best thing to support TAQ 56’s lethal damage.

Perks and Equipment

For the Perks and Equipment, we are going to use a simple setup that prioritizes survivability above all else. Let us take a look at the setup.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For the first perk, we are going to use Overkill since we will need to make space for the ISO 45. Follow that up with Double Time since it will lengthen the duration of the tactical sprint which is useful in running away from enemies or rushing them. Fast Hands is a good option since it lets you reload, switch weapons, and use equipment quickly.

High Alert is the best Ultimate Perk for aggressive players since it lets us be aware of our surroundings. Your vision will pulse anytime someone has their sights set on you. For the lethal equipment, we recommend going with the Drill Charge due to its infiltration capabilities.

For the tactical, there is nothing better than a smoke grenade for repositioning and cover when you are in deep trouble,

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has long and short-range firepower in the form of the TAQ 56 and ISO 45 respectively. This covers the aggressive side. For the passive and survivability-based side, we have the perk setup which has passive buffs that will help you survive as long as you can.

The equipment is good for the final zones or when you want to disappear from a spot. All in all, it has the nutrients to make the best loadout in Warzone 2. That was all you needed to know about this TAQ 56 loadout in Warzone 2. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.