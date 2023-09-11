Warzone 2 Guru JGOD’s Kastov 762 Loadout that Outshines Every Other Weapon in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 Guru JGOD recently showed off the data and stats for various weapons and showcased a Kastov 762 loadout that is better than most other weapons in the game. This piece will break down the weapons he mentioned and a loadout for the Kastov 762.

The Warzone 2 meta is constantly evolving. Weapons keep replacing one another at the top of the chain, but quite recently due to various patches, the meta is in a place where most of the weapons are useable and have their own unique niche. This is the perfect place since every weapon is viable. However, in terms of overall usability, there will always be some guns that eventually outshine all other.

The Kastov 762 has always been one of the most consistent firearms throughout Warzone. At present, it has become a reliable weapon to use with good TTK, control, and fire rate. To showcase its ability, Warzone 2 content creator JGOD made a video comparing its data with other weapons. In this guide, we will look at the weapons he showcased and also the best Kastov 762 loadout he recommends in the game.

Contents

The Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone 2 According to Guru, JGOD

Current Meta Weapons

Attachment Breakdown for the Kastov 762

Secondary: Cronen Squall

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Kastov 762 is one of the best weapons in the game currently. According to WZRanked, it currently has a pick rate of 15.6% and has continued to evolve ever since the game started. It has good overall stats and has manageable recoil over long ranges. Despite its stats, it was always an underutilized weapon and had a niche following in the game. However, now that the stats are tried and tested, people are gravitating towards the weapon.

JGOD highlighted lots of weapons that are going to be the best in class when it comes to long-range firepower. We are going to list down the weapons he showed off along with their attachments and then hop onto the main showstopper; the Kastov 762. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Current Meta Weapons

We are listing out the weapons JGOD showed his viewers before getting into the loadout for the Kastov 762.

TAQ-V Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 50-Round Mag

TAQ-56 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

RAPP-H Muzzle: Tempus GH50 Barrel: Romeo FT 16” Barrel Underbarrel: B052 Grip Optic: Aim OP V-4 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

M13B Muzzle: Komodo Heavy Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Optic: Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

Sakin MG38 Muzzle: TY-LR8 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Optic: Aim OP V-4 Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip Barrel: 20” Bruen Silver Series



Attachment Breakdown for the Kastov 762

After showing off the loadouts for previous weapons, JGOD moved on to showcase one Overkill loadout for the Kastov 762 and the Cronen Squall. First, we will take a look at the Kastov 762 and then move on to the Cronen Squall.

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

We start off with the ZLR Talon 5 because it is one of the best attachments in the muzzle category. Not only does it suppress the weapon that hides you from the minimap, but it also increases damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. For the Barrel, we will use the KAS-10 584mm. It will increase the movement speed and ADS speed of the weapon at the cost of bullet velocity and damage range. However, this debuff gets cancelled out because of out muzzle choice.

Then we move on to the essentials such as the FTAC Ripper 56. It is the preferred Underbarrel for most AR loadouts due to its versatility. It increases the stability of the weapon by boosting aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. Follow it up with the Aim OP V-4 because of its clear tracking capabilities. Plus, it decreases visual recoil and lets you stay on target.

Finish off the loadout with the 40-Round Magazine because it will let you fight multiple enemies at the same time.

Secondary: Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall has been consistently used ever since it was introduced in the game. Since then a lot of professional and casual players have continued standing by it. Let us take a look at what JGOD recommends on the weapon.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

The FTAC Ripper, the Aim OP V-4, and the Extended Magazine are essentials that better the weapon’s tracking, stability, and ammo management. The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle is to improve the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil control. This can help in tracking enemies over longer ranges. Finish off the loadout with the HR6.8 Barrel which will increase bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Flashbang

We start off with Overkill because we will also rock the Cronen Squall in addition to the Kastov 762. However, you can substitute that with an SMG such as the Lachmann Sub, if the need arises. Follow that up with Double Time since it can lengthen your tactical sprint. It is one of the best Perks for SMG players.

Fast Hands is going to be instrumental for close quarter combat situations when you are out of ammo and want to switch. Plus the increased reload speed will help when you are in a rush. It also increases the equipment use speed. For the Ultimate Perk, we will go with High Alert. It is one of the best survivability-related perks because it pulses your vision every time someone has their sights set on you.

This can help you avoid enemy fire and potentially death. For the lethal, we recommend a C4 due to its explosive capabilities, and for tactical, the Flashbang can help disorient enemies, ultimately turning tide of the battle in your favor.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This Kastov and Cronen Loadout in addition to all of the others we listed above have lots of potential to be the pure meta loadouts in the game. You can change the perk setups according to your preference and experience. In addition, you can switch around and experiment with SMGs as your secondary. The loadouts strike the perfect balance between survivability, firepower, and speed.

That is all you need to know about the best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone 2. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them and stay tuned to The SportsRush for other Warzone 2 news and weapon guides.