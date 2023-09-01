The Best Weapon Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded after Patch Changes

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded gave substantial buffs and nerfs and turned the meta around completely. This piece will look at the best weapon loadouts to use in Warzone 2 after the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is out now and with it comes various changes to the gun meta. We have multiple changes to the previous pure meta weapons and a lot more room to use most guns. The devs aimed to balance out all weapon classes and make every weapon useable which is good for the game’s life cycle as it prevents it from getting stale.

That being said, there will still be some weapons that will outrank other ones. In the Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, we saw some pure meta weapons take a hit while others walked away untouched. This guide will go through everything you need to know about the best weapon loadouts to use in the game currently. Let us look into it.

The Best Weapon Loadouts To Try Out After the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded Patch

The Season 5 Reloaded primarily buffed various ARs and SMGs but also gave their fair dues to the Shotguns and Sniper Rifles. The Cronen Squall received a heavy nerf but it is still quite a good weapon in comparison to the other Battle Rifles. The Lachmann 556 received a decent buff but the verdict on that is still unknown.

Despite all of that, we have picked out the six weapon loadouts that are going to help you in close-medium, and long-range gunfights despite the heavy changes. This list is in no particular order and every one of these weapons is viable depending on the playstyle of the person using them.

6. M4

The M4 is one of the most versatile weapons in the game and has been for the longest time. It is never a bad choice under any circumstance especially if you want a weapon that is easy to control. It has decent damage, range, and a competitive fire rate among all of the ARs.

In the patch, it got a damage range buff for both close and medium ranges making it even more viable in Resurgence modes.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Barrel: Hightower 20”

Hightower 20” Muzzle: Harbinger D20

This is a pretty no-nonsense AR loadout with standard but versatile attachments. A 60-round Extended magazine will help the M4 stay consistent in longer ranges and you won’t have to worry about running out of ammo. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will provide much-needed stability to the weapon. It boosts hip-fire accuracy, recoil stabilization, and aiming idle stability.

The Aim OP V-4 is one of the best choices for an Optic because of its clear Line of Sight. It can provide better tracking that ensures you hit more shots. The Hightower 20” Barrel will boost the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control along with some hip-fire accuracy. This will make the weapon deadly in all ranges.

Finish the loadout with the Harbinger D20 to suppress the weapon, and increase the damage range and bullet velocity further along with some recoil smoothness for an advantage in long ranges.

5. Vel 46

The Vel 46 is the M4 of the SMG category. It is as versatile as it gets and it has never left the meta. It is not a pure meta weapon but it is not unusable. The SMG category is in a healthy spot with this Season 5 Reloaded patch and that has no effect on the Vel 46’s position on this list. It will always be one of the best close-range weapons in the game.

A simple loadout with speed-enhancing attachments should be enough for a Vel 46 to easily get you through most close to medium-range gunfights in the game.

Attachments

Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Ammunition: 4.6 mm Hollowpoint

4.6 mm Hollowpoint Barrel: Schlager L203

The 50-round Magazine is one of the best attachments to use for this weapon due to its fast fire rate. You will burn through ammo quickly and it is not a good idea to run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser, it increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon allowing for quicker CQC. It also adds some aiming stability.

The Demo RXT Stock complements the laser nicely because it increases movement speeds of all sorts. It boosts ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed, making you more agile. The 4.6 mm Hollowpoint has crippling power rounds which slow down the enemy and prevent them from escaping.

Finish it off with the Schlager L203. It offers an increase in damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy, making the Vel 46 one of the strongest SMGs in the game.

4. Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 has been slowly rising in the meta for the past couple of seasons due to its damage and handling. The weapon is better than most of the other ARs in the game because of its versatility in medium to long-range combat, granted you can control its recoil to an extent.

This loadout will focus on decreasing the recoil and allowing for more control of the weapon while ensuring all the other boxes are ticked, ensuring a versatile and useable AR in most situations.

Attachments

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Barrel: Kas-10 584mm

Kas-10 584mm Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

The weapon loadout here is quite similar to the M4 because both require the same laidback, passive-aggressive playstyle. Start off with the 40-Round Magazine because this weapon runs out of ammo pretty quickly even though it is an AR. The FTAC Ripper 56 will provide more stability and recoil control as we looked at earlier in the M4 loadout.

The Aim OP V-4 is a standard Optic that is quite useable for most ARs. You can change it up and use a Cronen Mini Pro or an SZ Recharge, anything that is comfortable for you. The Kas-10 584mm will increase the ADS and movement speed of the weapon, which will ensure better control over close to medium ranges.

The Sakin Tread 40 is going to be the last attachment we use for this loadout as it will help with the horizontal and vertical recoil control, reducing it by a decent amount so you can take advantage of this weapon’s damage and land your shots.

3. M13B

Most Warzone 2 players have sworn by the M13B and have claimed that it is one of the best weapons in the game. The update increased all the damage multipliers for this weapon which makes it an effective choice no matter the range. In comparison to its brother, the M13C, the M13B is the better choice. Although, the actual rate may vary according to preference.

That being said, we are going to build this weapon up for damage, stability, and better ammo management.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Starting off with an extended magazine is always a good idea because it betters your ammo management. You will be able to take on multiple enemies at the same time. Then we move on to the VX Pineapple Underbarrel which is an underrated attachment. It provides hip-fire accuracy and hip-fire recoil control.

In addition, it improves our strafing by providing aim walking steadiness and also gives gun kick control. Use an Optic of your preference, anything works as long as you are comfortable with it. Follow that up with a 14” Bruen Echelon Barrel which will improve the hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity of the weapon.

Finish off the loadout with the Harbinger D20 for sound suppression, damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness.

2. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is always going to stay at the apex of the weapon chain in this game because of its consistency across ranges. It does decent damage, has a competitive fire rate, and can outgun most SMGs in the Season 5 Reloaded patch. That being said, you will have to use this weapon as a Sniper Support if you are playing in Al Mazrah because you will need a long-range weapon.

We are building this weapon up for speed because it is more suited to aggressive players looking to take a fight and win. Let us get into it.

Attachments

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

The 40-Round Magazine is going to help take on multiple foes at the same time. The fire rate of this weapon will eat ammo quickly, which is why, an extended magazine is a must. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is a good choice to increase the mobility and stability of the weapon without much sacrifice. This attachment boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed along with aiming stability.

The Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock is solely for recoil control as we want to ensure that the weapon is accurate no matter how close the enemy is. We also equip the 9mm Hollow Point Ammunition which is going to slow down the enemies and prevent them from escaping. It has crippling power rounds that deform on impact.

The last attachment is going to be the L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel. It will increase the overall movement speed of the weapon along with the ADS speed, perfect for shorter ranges.

1. ISO 45

This is one of the best weapon loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. Ever since its release in Season 4, it has remained one of the best weapons, on occasion, even overtaking the Lachmann Sub as the best SMG in the game. The weapon’s advantage is its speed and fire rate. It is a weapon built for aggressive players but it is a good option to have in the back pocket as well.

That being said, our loadout will focus on enhancing those qualities and making this weapon a lot better than it already is.

Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

The extended magazine because of how fast you can run out of ammo with it. Follow it up with an Optic of your choice. For this particular weapon, professional players and content creators go with either the Cronen or the Slimline Pro. It all depends on your personal preference. Having an Optic can also decrease visual recoil by a substantial amount.

The Demo Fade Tac Stock is a go-to option for the ISO 45 because it increases the aim walking speed and sprint speed allowing us to be more agile. This agility can be used for aggressive plays. Having an EXP Shear Rear Grip will give you increased ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. The final attachment is going to be the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider because of its muzzle flash concealment and recoil steadiness.

It is going to help you close to medium ranges and will keep your shots on target.

That is all you need to know about the best Warzone 2 weapon loadouts for the Season 5 Reloaded patch. For more Warzone 2 content, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more gaming news.