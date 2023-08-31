The Lachmann Shroud is the newest burst-fire SMG in Warzone 2 that came out with the Season 5 Reloaded patch. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2.

The Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded balanced out a lot of weapons. The devs were happy with the SMG meta, but they changed up the long-range meta. Among the new weapons introduced alongside the Lara Croft Bundle, the Lachmann Shroud is the newest SMG. However, it is not the traditional close-range weapon you might be used to.

This guide will go through the strengths and weaknesses of the weapon along with its unlocking process. We will also look at the best class loadout for the weapon in the game and the accompanying perks and equipment you should use. Let us look at the weapon in detail.

The Best Lachmann Shroud Loadout in Warzone 2

How to Unlock the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

This weapon is a variant of the Lachmann Sub and is described as a stealthy SMG with lethal 9mm rounds. It is a bit different from the usual SMGs because of its burst fire and semi-automatic mode. This weapon does not have an automatic fire mode which may make players lose interest. Among other burst-fire SMGs in CoD history, like the Chicom CQB from Black Ops II, this one is pretty average.

However, with the proper attachments, one can make this the lethal weapon it was meant to be. To play with this, you will need to complete multiple challenges. Let us see how you can unlock the weapon in Warzone 2.

This weapon is a little difficult to unlock for free-to-play players. You will have to complete all the Battle Pass missions in Sector E0, which means unlocking the Pickaxe and 9mm Daemon Pistol first. To do that in Warzone 2 is difficult but easy in Multiplayer. However, not everyone has access to multiplayer, which will make it a difficult task to accomplish.

That being said, once you complete all the other challenges, you can unlock this weapon by getting 30 hip-fire kills with SMGs on Operators, so DMZ mode AI won’t work. All of these challenges become way easier with multiplayer. You can just drop into Shipment and complete it all in an hour or two.

This weapon loadout will focus on increasing the speed of the weapon and better its recoil for medium-range gunfights. Since it’s a semi-automatic weapon, you will have an easier time ADSing medium ranges.

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Ammunition: 9mm Sub OP

9mm Sub OP Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

Let’s start off with the 40-Round Magazine, which lets us take out multiple enemies at once. Even though it is a burst SMG, there is a chance that you will miss bullets due to the uptick in recoil. However, the 40-Round Mag will ensure that you can get the kill and then some.

Follow that up with the 9mm Sub OP Ammunition. This ammunition will ensure that your enemies do not hit their shots because the attachment will cause them to flinch. In addition, it does not show enemy skulls due to the subsonic rounds used. You can also use any other ammunition, depending on your comfort.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is the most versatile pick for SMGs because of its increase in mobility. It boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed but also provides some aiming stability which will be useful in medium ranges. The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip is crucial for this loadout due to the recoil control it provides. This will ensure that you hit shots on target despite the burst.

Finish off the loadout with the FT Mobile Stock, which is going to increase all kinds of movement speeds. It boosts ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speeds while also providing some hip recoil control.

For the secondary, we recommend using a good AR since a lot of them received a buff in the Season 5 Reloaded patches. The M13B is a great choice for a long-range weapon that combines well with this SMG. It is versatile for medium to long-range gunfights and has better TTK than most ARs now.

You can also utilize a Sniper Rifle like the Signal 50 or the MCPR-300 if you want a long-range weapon with a higher accuracy. Now, let us move on to the perks and equipment you should use.

For the perks and equipment, we will go with a setup that increases our speed and survivability further. It will help us stay on the move and away from the eyes of the enemy.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: C4/Drill Charge

C4/Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Starting off with Double Time, it increases our tactical sprint duration by twice the amount in addition to the crouch movement speed. This blends really well with the SMG because it will double your sprint speed. Combine that with Overkill to carry an extra primary weapon, as we highlighted in the previous section.

For the Bonus perk, we recommend Fast Hands due to faster switch speed and reload speed. For the Ultimate perk, go with High Alert since it will pulse your vision when you are in an enemy’s vision. Finish the loadout off with either the Drill Charge or the C4, depending on your choice. For tactical, the Smoke Grenade is an excellent tool to create cover when you are surrounded by enemies

That is all you need to know about this SMG loadout. This SMG won’t be as deadly as the Lachmann Sub or the Vel 46, but it will have its own place in the meta, just like other SMGs. In the meantime, you can click here for more Warzone 2 content, including guides and news.