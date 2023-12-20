EA FC 24 Vincenzo Grifo UEL TOTGS: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

With the UEFA Europa League moving to the Knockout Stages, EA FC 24 has released the new Vincenzo Grifo UEL Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS). So, here’s everything you need to know about this newly released special card, including how to get your hands on it.

Electronic Arts has released a new TOTGS promo to honor soccer players who excelled in the Group Stages of various European tournaments by offering them new special cards with improved stats. The SC Freiburg attacker Grifo is the most recent addition to this new promo.

About the EA FC 24 Vincenzo Grifo UEL TOTGS

The Italian winger has an 82-rated Common Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. This is a decent card that many fans might use in their squads or for completing SBCs. But EA FC 24 has released a superior edition, the 86-rated UEL TOTGS, which has incredible stats like 91-Pace, 86-Passing, and 87-Dribbling.

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to acquire a special-grade winger from Germany’s top division. It would assist fans in assembling a competitive squad comprised of Bundesliga or Italian nationality players. Aside from playing on the Left Wing, fans can also deploy Grifo as a Center Forward (CF) or Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM).

How to obtain this UEL TOTGS card?

Fans must complete the associated Squad Building Challenges (SBC) by assembling a squad of eleven players to obtain this 86-rated Grifo UEL TOTGS card. However, some requirements must be met while creating the lineup.

Vincenzo Grifo

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of the lineup.

At least one player over 87-rated should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

EA FC 24 fans might spend over 30,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required squads. This is a reasonable amount to spend for obtaining an 86-rated special card, but it could be completed with fewer coins by using spare or untradable cards. If there is a shortage of these resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If fans are eager to obtain this Italian winger, they must complete the Squad Building Challenge soon. Because this Ultimate Team challenge would expire after a while. That’s all there is to know about this new Vincenzo Grifo UEL Team of the Group Stage card.