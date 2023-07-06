Valorant Champions 2023 bundle: Release date, price and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is going to be the biggest Valorant event of the year. To commemorate it, Valorant will launch the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle with a bunch of exciting skins for various weapons.

Advertisement

This bundle will carry a few of the most premium-looking skins, along with some other features like upgrades and animations. In addition to that, players could also see a kill banner when they purchase the bundle.

The reveal of the bundle will mark the beginning of the last stage of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023, and players will see the Top 16 teams battle it out for the trophy and a huge chunk of the prize pool.

Advertisement

Here is everything we know so far about the Valorant Champions bundle 2023.

Valorant Champions 2023 bundle release date

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantUpdated/status/1675915258479751203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The bundle will be revealed on July 31, 2023, and will get added to the Valorant market on August 1, 2023. Players can purchase it from there a week before the Valorant Champions 2023 starts.

Players should keep in mind that this will be a limited-time bundle, and will not be available later, or in the upcoming Night Market.

Valorant Champions bundle 2023 price

As of now, Riot Games has not revealed the price of the bundle, but a fair idea can be made from the previous years’ bundles. The Champions 2021 bundle was priced at 6,263 Valorant Points (VP) and the 2022 bundle was priced at 6,167 VP. The price of the current bundle is expected to be around 6,200 VP.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantUpdated/status/1675915792624365584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The bundle is priced so high because it is a premium one, and a portion of the revenue goes to the franchised teams.

The earlier Champions bundles also had an array of interesting additions. They are listed below:

2022: Butterfly Knife and Phantom Skin

2021: Karambit and Vandal Skin

A portion of the LOCK//IN bundle was also divided between the participating teams equally. The 2022 bundle saw a $ 18.7 million sale and almost half of the money had gone to the participating teams.

The Champions 2023 will take play from August 6, 2023, and will run for three weeks. The event will end on August 26, 2023, with one of the Top 16 teams getting crowned as the winner. The LAN event will be hosted in The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, USA, in the presence of an audience cheering for their favorite teams as it happened with LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo.

That’s all for the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle. Players who wish to know all the latest news, updates, and guides related to Valorant can check out our hub by clicking on this link.