The Best WSP Swarm Class Loadout in MW3

The WSP Swarm is one of the best SMGs in MW3 due to its fire rate, mobility, and damage. With a few good attachments, it can outclass even most ARs that have better damage. With this loadout, our aim for this weapon is to retain all the qualities of the SMG while enhancing the fundamentals of the weapon in the game. Let us see how we can do that.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3

WSP Swarm Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Perks and Equipment

Secondary

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3

The WSP Swarm is the third-best SMG in the game currently. The Striker and the Rival are the ones ahead of the race but that does not mean this weapon is not good in its own right. Moreover, the name does justice to the weapon as the high fire rate hits like a swarm of bees, taking the enemies by surprise.

Advertisement

However, if you do not like the feel of this weapon, we are going to list out some alternatives that are going to be just as good. Let us take a look at them.

WSP Swarm Alternatives

Now, if you are an SMG user and prefer to be up close and personal with the enemies, then the Striker and Rival are the best options for you. They have identical characteristics and are great options for close to medium ranges. The unlocking levels are different but they are good weapons nonetheless.

However, if you want to stick with the WSP Swarm, take a look at the loadout below. It has everything you need to make the WSP Swarm more than compatible with objective game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Magazine: 100 Round Mag

We start off the loadout with the Lacerta Compensator because it is going to give us some horizontal recoil control. This cane not only regulates recoil but also makes it predictable due to the absence of horizontal recoil.

The WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel will increase the damage range and bullet velocity. With this attachment, you can easily take on enemies with a boosted TTK. Next, we are going to go with an Optic of your choice. It can be anything as long as you are comfortable with in terms of tracking and visual recoil.

Advertisement

For the next attachment, we will use the FSS Fortress Heavy Stock. This will better the stability of the weapon so that you can aim in longer ranges and keep firing without missing the target. Speaking of firing continuously, we are going to equip a 100-round magazine which will be crucial for a variety of things.

Firstly, the weapon’s fire rate means it runs out of ammo quickly resulting in frequent reloading. The extended magazine solves that problem. Plus, you will require more bullets if you are playing objective game modes like Hardpoint or Domination.

Perks and Equipment

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

We start the perk setup with the Infantry vest since it will increase the tactical sprint duration making you more lethal as an SMG user. The Tactical Pads are there to better your sliding distance. You can also ADS while doing the same.

As for the Gloves, we are going to use the Quick-Grip Gloves which will you swap weapons quickly. It is a far better option rather than being caught reloading. As for the secondary, we will take a look at what you should use in the next section. For the Gear, we recommend the Mag Holster since it will quicken your reload speed.

The Munitions Box is a pretty useful Field Upgrade, especially when you are going on long killstreaks or playing the objective. For the lethal, we recommend using the Frag Grenade due to its versatility and the Stun Grenade due to its reliability.

Secondary

A great complementary weapon to the WSP Swarm is the Renetti Pistol. It is the best pistol in the game and with some attachments, it can be as viable as an SMG can be. Switching to the Renetti with the loadout given below can offer lots of benefits. Firstly, you get to have a pistol as powerful and fast as an SMG, second it is better than reloading. Below are the attachments you should use.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

This is the best loadout you can use for the Renetti Pistol. With the Aftermarket Parts, you can make this weapon into another SMG that will be extra deadly up close.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The WSP Swarm combined with the perk setup above and the Renetti Pistol is a lethal combination for smaller maps. The loadout is quick and precise filled with recoil control and stability attachments that are viable for both weapons. With the inherent high damage and speed, you will be unstoppable as you rush around the map getting quick kills.

The Renetti Pistol is a good backup just in case you run out of ammo and are stuck in the middle of a gunfight. The lethal and tactical grenades will aid you in retaking objectives.