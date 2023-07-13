New Collab Rumours Surface Amidst The Boys Debut in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare II

It’s been a while since Call of Duty has delighted us from time to time through amazing collaborations. In fact, recently, the battle-royale title Warzone partnered with the popular superhero franchise The Boys, bringing us some new skins. Amidst this, fresh rumors have emerged teasing another upcoming tie-up featuring Hollywood’s two popular rappers.

When it comes to Warzone’s crossovers, the sky is the limit, as the developer’s creativity knows no boundaries. As we have witnessed the craziest of them, like the menacing Godzilla and King Kong going full-on rampage in the game. Recently, according to the latest rumors, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II are most likely to introduce another new collab soon.

Earlier today, a well-known industry insider reportedly mentioned the Call of Duty’s next big partnership. In fact, this time, the developers are rumored to have plans to tie up with musicians rather than streamers or some movie franchise. Therefore, let’s dive deeper into who the two popular personalities really are.

21 Savage & Nicki Minaj rumored to debut in Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare II

A Twitter user named ‘Alaix’ shared the news about the upcoming collaboration. According to this insider, the popular rappers 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj will be the next two operators we might get to see in Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare II.

In fact, it isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about a tie-up with someone from the music industry. Earlier, the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg partnered with the franchise; thus, we got his operator bundle in Vanguard and Warzone.

The tweet has already turned heads, as fans have also expressed their take on it. One person replying to the tweet stated it wouldn’t be that surprising as we already have superhero skins in the game. Therefore, now one question arises: when will we get to officially hear about this collab?

What’s the expected date of this upcoming crossover?

As of now, fans are advised to take this rumor with a grain of salt. If it happens to be true, the developers will surely release an official statement. There’s one thing for sure: we aren’t going to witness this collab anytime soon. However, we might get to hear it in the coming few months.

