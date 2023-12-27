Shotguns are going out of style in Modern Warfare 3. The last time a shotgun made a major impact on a game’s meta was during Warzone 2 where the Lockwood 300 received a major buff. Nowadays, ARs and SMGs dominate the meta most of the time. However, there are still some shotguns that are viable and will be useful in close-range combat. That is why, we will take a look at the best Haymaker loadout in MW3. It is one of the strongest semi-automatic shotguns in the game.

Shotguns are great for zombies as they offer tons of crowd-control capabilities. However, the Haymaker is a different breed. The weapon does lots of damage at close ranges. The problem is in its speed. Therefore, the aim is to better the ADS speed and better the fundamentals. If we make the gun a little faster than usual, it can become a great weapon to use in the zombies mode.

The Haymaker has eight default rounds which are more than enough to take a fully armored opponent down if you are close enough. But, before we take a look at the class loadout for the weapon, we will take a look at how you can unlock the weapon.

How to Unlock the Haymaker

Unlocking this weapon is simple but it will take you a while if you are a new player. To unlock the Haymaker, you will need to get your account level to 39. When you do, you will unlock the weapon. Another way you can get the Haymaker if you are impatient is to drop into MW3 Zombies, find a Haymaker, and then exfil with it to permanently unlock it in Gunsmith.

Attachment Breakdown

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 20 Round Drum

20 Round Drum Stock: No Stock Mod

No Stock Mod Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

This loadout has a little bit of everything. We start with the FSS OLE V Laser which will increase the weapon’s ADS and sprint to fire. In addition, it also provides some aiming stability as well. This is going to help considerably in close-quarters combat. Along with that, we will use the 20-round drum to provide extra pellets so that we can face multiple enemies and have extra ammo as a contingency.

We will also use a No Stock Mod which is going to give a huge boost to our overall speed. This can help in being quicker on our feet and running circles around the enemies. Next, we will use the Crown Breaker Choke to get a tight spread and better the hip fire of the weapon. You can also replace this with any bullet velocity muzzle if you want.

Finally, we will use the Imperator Long Barrel to boost the bullet velocity and damage range. Equipping this long barrel will allow us to increase the range of the Haymaker so that we can kill the enemies a little far away as well. This loadout has speed, power, and improved ammo management. With this, you can dominate close-range maps quite easily.

Secondary

In addition to a shotgun, we recommend using a weapon that can help you in medium-range gunfights. The best thing to use if you do not want to invest in a primary weapon is to use the Renetti Pistol with the Aftermarket Parts. With the Jak Ferocity Conversion Kit, you can turn the weapon into an SMG that is as lethal as another in the game. We are giving you a sample loadout for the same.

Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Ammunition : 9mm High Velocity

: 9mm High Velocity Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Aftermarket Parts : Jak Ferocity Carbine

: Jak Ferocity Carbine Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XS

This loadout is quite simple. That is why, it can achieve what it wants quite easily. With the Optic, you will have clear tracking while the magazine will ensure enough ammo to take down an enemy in relatively long ranges. The High Velocity ammunition helps make the gun lethal while the suppressor will keep you off the radar.

Finally, the Aftermarket Parts ensure that the pistol gets the characteristics of an SMG. This ensures that the weapon is versatile enough to use in medium ranges.

Perks and Equipment

The perks and equipment are going to be simple. We will attempt to increase the speed and survivability so that it combines well with the shotgun. Let us see what we will use.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

For the first perk, we recommend using the Infantry Vest which is going to better the tactical sprint duration and cooldown. Follow that up with the Commando Gloves which can let you reload while sprinting. This can be important when you are running about in the enemy spawn with a shotgun.

Next, we are going to use the Covert Sneakers which are going to dull our footstep noise so we can sneak around the enemies with our shotgun. The Tac Mask is going to help reduce the effects of tactical grenades so we can rush in without being affected by the amount of grenades thrown at us.

For the field upgrade, we recommend using the Munitions Box so you can refill your ammo while the Frag Grenade is a reliable lethal to use. You can use any tactical you want but we are going with the Flashbang.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is made for close-range specialists who need a shotgun class that can take on multiple enemies without failing. The perk setup supports the shotgun because it increases movement and survivability. You can also use the Overkill Vest instead of the Infantry if you want to equip an AR or an SMG with the Haymaker.

Aside from that, the Haymaker can take care of enemies in close ranges because of its balanced build. It is fast, powerful, and can take out multiple enemies with a few pellets to spare.