Black Myth: Wukong gets an all-new trailer courtesy of Gamescom 2023

Black Myth: Wukong has been on every souls-like fans’ radar for quite some time. Recently, developer Game Science released a brand-new gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live.

Advertisement

Black Myth: Wukong was announced in 2020 when developer Game Science revealed they were building a brand-new souls-like game that drew heavy inspiration from the 16th-century Chinese Novel Journey to the West. Soon a brilliant gameplay trailer followed, and fans were left awestruck by jaw-dropping visuals and an equally engaging combat system. Since then, the developers have kept us updated about the game, and the Gamescom 2023 trailer gives us an in-depth look into Black Myth: Wukong’s world.

Game Science released an interesting trailer for Black Myth: Wukong at Gamescom 2023

One of Black Myth: Wukong’s greatest attractions is its take on Chinese mythology, and the new trailer does not disappoint. It starts with the camera closing in on a headless man playing a soulful yet sad melody on a stringed instrument before cutting to Wukong walking through a desolate landscape. It is immediately apparent that the land has been ravaged by great sorrow, and an ancient evil is at play.

Advertisement

Although the developers are yet to talk about the various enemy types we might face on our journey, the trailer gives us a tease of the horrors in store. We get to see a humanoid tiger drinking blood from a pool, and several monsters, including a centipede and a winged being, locked in combat with Wukong. Moreover, the trailer even gives us a glimpse of a blood-red moon, which hints at a possible day-night circle and indicates that certain world events might affect the gameplay.

Lastly, an extended section of the trailer is dedicated to combat, and we see Wukong take on a beast all by himself. While the combat style is exceptionally fluid, fans will notice that Wukong now has the ability to deflect throwables with his staff. Besides, the staff can also change length at any time, and this can be used to string up several classy combos.

Although Game Science is yet to announce a confirmed release date for Black Myth: Wukong, it is expected to arrive for the Xbox Series X, PS 5, and PC in 2024. In the meantime, you can click here to learn about the controversy surrounding Starfield’s leaked start screen.