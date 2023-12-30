EA FC 24 High Visibility Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has come up with another exciting Evolution, the “High Visibility” to make the center-midfielder more efficient in passing and attacking through significant upgrades and new Playstyles. This Evolution is also part of the current Winter Wildcards campaign, as the evolved cards share the same visuals.

This is a free Evolution, so fans will not have to spend any Ultimate Team coins or FC points to upgrade their selected cards. Because it is a free upgrade, fans must exercise caution in their choice. To help fans evolve their cards with this free upgrade, here is everything you need to know about “High Visibility.”

Requirements for High Visibility Evolution

Fans won’t be able to evolve any cards they want with this free Evolution. EA has put some eligibility criteria to this Evolution that must be met to avoid creating outrageous cards. To make the best selection, let’s look at the requirements for the newly added High Visibility Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Pace: Maximum 84-rated

Maximum 84-rated Physical: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Position: CM

CM Playstyles: Maximum 8

Maximum 8 Vision: Maximum 78

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we are aware of the requirements, let’s look at the tasks that players need to complete to upgrade their chosen Ultimate Team card. EA FC 24 players must complete the two levels of tasks listed below to evolve via the newly added High Visibility Evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Play two Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve one clean sheet in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s look at the rewards for finishing the High Visibility Evolution. The chosen card would gain significant stat and overall rating boosts with two new Playstyles. However, fans will receive these upgrades in two separate sets of rewards because there are two levels of tasks to complete.

Level 1 Rewards

Pace +2

Shooting +3

Crossing +3

Curve +2

Long Passing+4

Pinged Pass Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Dribbling +3

Physical +3

Short Passing +5

Vision +7

Long Ball Pass Playstyle

What cards should they choose for High Visibility?

Despite the requirements, there are still many eligible cards for fans to select from for this free upgrade. The following are the top five Ultimate Team cards for this newly added High Visibility.

Konrad Laimer Rare Gold (83-rated CDM)

Declan Rice Rare Gold (85-rated CDM)

Eduardo Camavinga Rare Gold (82-rated CDM)

Adrien Tameze Team of the Week (83-rated CB)

Lucas Torreira Rare Gold (852-rated CDM)

These are our top five recommendations for High Visibility Evolution, which may differ from yours. That’s everything you need to know about the new free EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.