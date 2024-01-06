EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 spices up the Ultimate Team mode by adding the David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon to the Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Fans have a wonderful opportunity to obtain the Juventus legend. So, here’s all you need to know about this just-released special card, including how to get it.

Winter Wildcards is a seasonal and festive celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. As part of this new campaign, EA Sports releases unique cards as part of this promo with upgraded stats and ratings, as well as new playstyles and positions. This ongoing campaign also features icons and the latest addition to the Winter Wildcards is famed French great Trezeguet.

What are the stats of the David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon?

Trezeguet has two cards in EA FC 24, the 87-rated Base Icon and the 88-rated Centurions Icon, both of which are well-known among fans for their shooting ability. EA Sports recently released a new version, the 88-rated Winter Wildcards Icon. The highlight of this new card is that Trezeguet has been turned from a Striker (ST) to a Centre Midfielder (CM).

Icon cards are popular among EA FC 24 fans due to their high stats and good chemistry links. The recently released David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon is no exception, as it has incredible stats and skills that will allow fans to construct a competitive squad of players from different leagues and nationalities.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 88-rated David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon is an SBC exclusive, and fans must create six squads to complete the challenge. Further, they would have to meet some requirements while assembling such squads. However, EA did not make the SBC as difficult as it did for prior Winter Wildcards Icons.

Born Legend

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 79.

Bianconeri

One Juventus player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 83.

Les Bleus

One French player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

League Legend

One Serie A TIM player should be in the starting lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

To assemble the required squads, fans would be spending around 100,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. Unlike other Winter Wildcards Icon SBCs, this one won’t cost millions of coins to complete. Fans can further minimize the cost by using untradeable or spare cards. If they run out of resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more of them.

If EA FC 24 players want the 88-rated David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon, they must complete the Squad Building Challenge as soon as possible because it is only available for a limited time.