EA FC 24 Pedro Neto Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Pedro Neto Future Star is now available in Ultimate Team as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward. Hence, EA FC 24 fans have a wonderful opportunity to acquire an exciting player from the Premiere League for their team.

Advertisement

Future Stars is an annual promotion that has been a staple of Ultimate Team since the game was called FIFA. It honors the wonderkids of the sport and celebrates their achievements by giving them stat boosted special cards. The Wolves star Pedro Neto is one of the Premier League’s top young attackers, which has earned him a new Future Star card.

What are the stats of the Pedro Neto Future Star card?

The Portuguese forward’s base Ultimate Team card is a 77-rated Common Gold, and most fans use it as a fodder for completing SBCs. However, the newly released 88-rated Pedro Neto Future Star deserves a place in the starting lineup or on the bench, as it has better stats as well as an useful playstyle+.

Advertisement

The new Pedro Neto Future Star card allows fans to obtain another special-grade card from the top division of English soccer. So, it will be an extremely important item for assembling a competitive team consisting of Premier League or Portuguese players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 88-rated Pedro Neto card is exclusive to SBC. Hence, like most SBCs, fans will need to form squads and meet some requirements to complete the challenge. However, completing the challenge won’t be too hard as EA has kept the requirements low this time around.

Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Fans will have to spend over 94,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble the two necessary squads. They can also finish the challenge with fewer coins by using untradeable or fodder cards. Besides, when players run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these resources.

We recommend that EA FC 24 fans get this rare card as soon as possible since it is an excellent card available at a reasonable price. However, they must complete it before EA Sports removes the challenge from the game. Once the SBC expires, they won’t find this card in packs or on the Transfer Market.