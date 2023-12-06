Who Are Bonnie and Clyde, GTA 6 Playable Characters Are Seemingly Based on This Infamous Couple

After years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally dropped the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6. The trailer showcased the new protagonists of the GTA world, Lucia and Jason. It is the second game to feature multiple main protagonists after GTA V, which had three.

Many leaks about the game hinted at the game having two lead characters, one female and one male. Moreover, they would be a couple and have a dynamic relationship system. This feature will cause their interactions to affect their relationship, which might also impact the game’s storyline.

The latest GTA 6 trailer also showed how Lucia and Jason committed robberies in the game. So, players would surely get to experience such missions in-game. Yet, many might not know Rockstar Games developed this in-game couple based on the infamous American robber duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

Everything to know about Bonnie and Clyde

Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut (Champion) Barrow, better known as Bonnie and Clyde, are some of the most infamous American criminals in history. They were active in the Central United States during 1931 and 1934, when America was suffering from the Great Depression.

The duo became known for robbing banks, but they mostly preferred breaking into small stores. Their exploits grabbed a lot of attention from the American readership, resulting in them becoming two of the top public enemies. Moreover, they killed at least nine civilians and four police officers during their spree.

There are many crimes under Bonnie and Clyde’s name. Yet, their most notable exploit was jailbreaking their gang member Roy Hamilton and some other prisoners from the Eastham Prison Farm on January 16, 1934. This incident made headlines during that period.

Nevertheless, their exploits ended on May 23, 1934, when a posse ambushed the couple on a highway near Sailes, Louisiana. They tried to drive away from the ambush but couldn’t escape the gunfire and were killed instantly. Texas Ranger Frank Hamer played a huge role in their downfall, as he’s been following them like a shadow.

It would be interesting to see how much Rockstar Games took inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde to create Lucia and Jason. But fans would have to wait a little longer than expected to witness how these new protagonists are in the upcoming GTA 6. This much-anticipated action-adventure will release in 2025.