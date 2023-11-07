Fans are disappointed with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, what led to the shooter’s downfall?

The Call of Duty MW reboot slowly reached its downfall according to fans, and more apparently with Modern Warfare 3. The original trilogy remains at the heart of every fan, which naturally makes the reboot’s storyline seem underwhelming. However, that is not the only reason as there are multiple facets to the generally disappointing reviews, the first and foremost being the pricing of the game.

Advertisement

When Activision released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, many were happy about it as it showcased the return of iconic Task Force 141. However, the pricing of the game wasn’t so exciting as it was marked at $70. Due to its expensive nature, most fans believed a lot of content would be added to the title in the future.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DylanJ84032224/status/1720856246159360186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, to everyone’s surprise, that didn’t happen and the story didn’t feel as great, compared to the previous MW trilogy. Despite the underwhelming story, it still managed to get some commendations and was eventually a commercial success.

Nevertheless, all of this hard-earned recognition was put to vain when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was announced. The first teaser for the game showcased the very same missions from the previous trilogy and nothing new was added. Hence, after its release, the short 3-hour campaign added to the disappointment of fans.

For a $70 price tag, this was underwhelming to many and Activision continued to disappoint even more. The latest game is said to feature remastered versions of previous maps from the 2010 game, and nothing new has been added. Many titled this move to be a greedy one and comparing it with the Overwatch situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BotondBalla2/status/1720688401697968390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, the multiplayer experience also didn’t see much of a change other than slide canceling which was originally there in the first reboot game. When this feature was removed with MW2 (2022), many were furious and wanted it back with an update. This was entirely possible as the third iteration was built on the same engine and nothing has been changed.

Advertisement

With a short campaign storyline and over-priced multiplayer experience, fans are furious about the latest shooter title. Since the game is the almost same as its precursor, many are boycotting the franchise and review-bombing it.

Is the $70 price of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 justified?

Only a player can decide if a game is worth their hard-earned money or not. However, when it comes to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, many are feeling skeptical as it is mostly the same as the previous game with some minor tweaks. On top of it, even though fans purchased the game for its campaign, the length soon led to further disappointment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZzxUk/status/1720698302780371020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to various gameplays the story can be finished within a paltry 3-4 hours. At an average, COD campaigns last about 7-8 hours, which is what players enjoy. Hence, with such a short story and underwhelming character buildup for Makarov, many fans felt like refunding the game.

However, players willing to enjoy the multiplayer experience can buy the game. It has been confirmed by Activision, that MW3 (2023) will arrive with remastered old maps and reminisce the past.