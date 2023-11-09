Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Which edition is right for you?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reboot will be released on November 10, 2023, and will have two editions. One Standard Edition that includes the base game, and a Vault Edition that has various benefits. However, the difference between these editions isn’t just the advantages, but also the price.

If you’re willing to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) these two options are available for you. The game will be available on all major platforms like PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, console players have an advantage with cross-gen support which will allow them to play with their friends who are on a different platform.

If you’re a fan of the shooter who just wants to go through the campaign and multiplayer, the Standard Edition might do the trick for you. This comes for $70 on all supported platforms and has the full content package. Moreover, if you pre-order the title, you can also get early access to the campaign and enjoy the story content.

However, if you wish to get more while purchasing the game, spending 30 dollars more for the Vault Edition might be suggested. At a total price of $100, this version comes with the base game, alongside other content as well. All these extra contents are as follows:

Campaign Early Access (Preorder Benefit)

Open Beta Early Access (Preorder Benefit)

Soap Operator Pack (Preorder Benefit)

Nemesis Operator Pack

Two Weapon Vaults

BlackCell for one season

Battle Pass

BlackCell Sector with 1100 CP

50 tier skip tokens for Battle Pass

The highlight of the Vault Edition is the Nemesis Operator pack, which gives alternative looks to already existing characters. After the main release, this skin line will be available for Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. This could be used during multiplayer matches or Warzone, which gives bragging rights.

Can you upgrade to Vault Edition, if you buy a standard copy of the game?

Yes, you can upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 after purchasing the standard version of the game. To do so, you only have to buy the Vault Edition upgrade, which arrives at $30. However, you can only do this upgrade as long as the offer is available for you.

If you lose the chance to claim the offer, there is no way of upgrading to Vault Edition later on. So while that is available, you can upgrade to it anytime and reap the exclusive rewards for the title. Keep in mind that, this option is only available for digital copy owners and is not available for physical copy owners.

When is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) releasing globally?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is set to release on November 10, 2023, globally for all platforms. However, the release time of the title will vary from region to region due to time zones. The following timings have been described for the game’s full release:

North America: 00:00 EST or UTC

London: 5AM GMT

Central Europe: 6AM CET

Japan: 2PM JST

Australia: 4PM AEDT

After this time, the game will be available for all and players will have access to every gameplay feature. Additionally, the long-awaited multiplayer will also arrive after this date, which is a blessing for fans.