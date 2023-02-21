The first thing that new wizards have to do before entering Hogwarts is to buy the books and then get their hands on a wand. The wand can be bought from Hogsmeade, from Ollivanders. They have been in the wand-making business since 382 BC. But once you have bought one, can you change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

A wand is customized to the student’s liking and is unique to them.

How to get a wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Before entering Hogwarts, players will have to visit Hogsmeade and from there Ollivanders. From there, players can choose their wand and customize it to their liking. Students can choose the wood their wand will be crafted from. In addition to that, the length and the core of the wand can also be customized.

Students will have to shell out 600 credits in Hogwarts Legacy to confirm the purchase of the wand.

The wand will help students learn and practice spells in class and will help them deal with trolls and dark arts outside the school compounds.

Can you change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Students have to be extremely careful when buying their wand. While it can be customized fully, it is recommended that students choose it carefully.

Unfortunately, once a wand is bought from Ollivanders, it cannot be returned. Students will have to use the wand of their choosing in Hogwarts Legacy. It can neither be swapped nor changed for another one.

Before players purchase the wands, they should be able to cross-check all of their customization options so that they don’t find it tough later on.

How to select your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Each wand plays a crucial role in shaping a wizard. Players can go to Wizarding World and take the quiz to see which wand will suit them the best before starting Hogwarts Legacy.

If players have a certain wand that they want from Ollivanders’ shop, they will have to answer the questions accordingly. For instance, players want to get their hands on the Elder Wand, which is one of the three Deathly Hallows, they will have to answer questions in a certain manner and then get the wand.

After students have entered the School of Wizardry and Witchcraft, they will have to get sorted into one of the four houses of the game– Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, or Hufflepuff.

