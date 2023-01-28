Hogwarts Legacy will soon be available on February 10, 2023. While a lot has been leaked about the game, details about the most iconic sport of the wizarding world have been shrouded in mystery. This has led to fans asking can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Recent details about the game answer this question and fans are quite disappointed.

Also Read: Why is Hogwarts Legacy controversial?- Answered

Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

This pitch is too detailed to not play Quidditch in it #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/j07W4wjdhv — Benjamin Snow ❄️ (@imbensnow) January 27, 2023

The open-world RPG of Hogwarts Legacy has a bunch of content in store for fans. From meeting classmates to learning spells and defenses against the Dark Arts and more. But fans of the Harry Potter franchise are missing the sporting action from the gameplay showcase.

Flying broomstick and catching the snitch are missing from the game. The FAQ section of the game confirms that the iconic Golden Snitch will not be a part of the Hogwarts Legacy.

This is one of the most disappointing bits of news for the fans whose first introduction to the game was Harry Flying the Nimbus 2000 in a match against Slytherin.

The developers have instead opted to focus on fleshing out the world a lot more. Fans of the game will have a lot of fun exploring the indoors as well as the outdoors. In addition to that, a huge arena is present in the game.

Avalanche Studios have worked hard to make the game look extremely close to what we saw in the Harry Potter movies. The sheer grandeur of the open-world RPG is enough for people to look forward to the game.

Also Read: Is using Avada Kedavra allowed in Hogwarts Legacy?