EA FC 24 Alessandro Bastoni Showdown SBC: Steps to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team

Alessandro Bastoni has joined the Ultimate Team as a Showdown Card, which is only accessible upon completing a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC). EA FC 24 fans have an excellent opportunity to get their hands on a rock solid Center Back (CB) with some insane stats. Here is everything they would need to know about the new in-game item.

The Showdown is a unique Ultimate Team promo that celebrates an upcoming match between two teams by picking a player from each side. The selected players are given special cards with enhanced stats. The match winner eventually earns an additional +2 upgrade, whilst a tie results in both players receiving a +1.

What are the stats of the Alessandro Bastoni Show card?

Bastonis’s base has an 85-rated Rare Gold, which is a decent card but most used as a means to complete SBCs at this point. He has also received an 88-rated Team of the Week (TOTW). However, these two cards are pale in comparison to his new 89-rated Showdown edition. Moreover, this card could become 91-rated or 90-rated, depending on Inter’s performance in their upcoming match against Napoli.



The new Bastoni card will simulate his real-life performance in Ultimate Team thanks to 91 defending and 88 physical along with two Playstyles+: Anticipate and Slide Tackle. Moreover, this card will have a great chemistry link with Italian or Serie A players. So, fans who are building squads based on this nationality or league should definetly choose to complete the 89-rated Bastoni Showdown.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The only way to acquire a Showdown card is via completing the Squad Building Challenge (SBC). To acquire Bastoni’s 89-rated Showdown edition, fans will have to assemble three squads of eleven players while following the requirements stated below:



Italy

At least one Italian player should be part of the team.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Fans will need to have at least 269,000 Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards in their possession to complete this challenge. Moreover, if players have a shortage of cards or coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to accumulate more.

We suggest fans do not miss this opportunity to enhance their team with the 89-rated Alessandro Bastoni Showdown card, which can improve further. However, they should remember this card will be unavailable in EA FC 24 once the SBC expires.