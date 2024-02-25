EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The new Fantasy FC promo is now live in EA FC 24. Likewise, the new promo has brought with it the much-awaited Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC. Fans won’t have to rely on their luck to acquire this card, but they can find out how to get it here.

Fantasy FUT has returned to Ultimate Team in a new avatar called Fantasy FC. The selected players for this promo would receive upgrades depending on their individual or club’s performances in real-world matches. Aside from current players, a few former club Heroes also received a Fantasy FC edition.

What are the stats of the Alex Scott Fantasy Hero card?

The Englishwoman Alex Scott has two Heroes cards with outstanding ratings and stats—an 85-rated Base and an 88-rated UEFA edition. However, both of these cards are inferior to the recently released 89-rated Alex Scott Fantasy Hero. If the numbers on the card weren’t impressive enough, they could evolve based on how Arsenal performs in the upcoming matches.

Fans who want to create a competitive Women’s Super League or English-themed squad would love to have this new Alex Scott Fantasy Hero card. The Fantasy FC hero card does have numerous impressive stats that would make it worthy to be a starter, but the ones that stand out the most are 90-pace and 88-defending. Even if Scott’s new card doesn’t make it to the starting XI, it’s still a great substitute.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike most other Fantasy FC cards, Alex Scott’s one is exclusive to SBC. So, fans will have to complete the challenge by assembling three squads. They will also have to meet some requirements while putting the squads together.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

England

One English player should be in the Starting XI.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 87.

EA FC 24 fans would need around 293,000 Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market to complete the SBC. They can also use fodder cards to complete the challenge, as it will also lower the coins needed. If there is a shortage of these resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

Fans shouldn’t let go of this opportunity to acquire an excellent Right Back (RB) at a reasonable price. They should remember that this is exclusively available as an SBC reward, so they should complete the challenge before it expires.