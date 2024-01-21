EA FC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The long-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) promotion is finally available in EA FC 24. It has brought many new and fantastic cards, as well as several fascinating Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Evolutions. The “TOTY Visionary” Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, allowing fans to transform a CDM into a supreme presence on the pitch with an enhanced Weak Foot and Playstyle+.

The newly launched “TOTY Visionary” would require fans to spend 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to drastically upgrade their selected card into a Radioactive edition. Fans should be careful while selecting the card as they can’t undo the Evolution.

Requirements for TOTY Visionary Evolution

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to upgrade their weak cards. However, the game prohibits fans from creating outrageous cards with over-the-top stats by imposing some requirements. Let’s look at the requirements fans must meet for the TOTY Visionary Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 77-rated



Pace: Maximum 82-rated



Dribbling: Maximum 82-rated



Physical: Maximum 88-rated



Must be: CDM



No. of Playstyles+: 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know this new free Evolution’s requirements, let’s look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their selected Ultimate Team card. To unlock the TOTY Visionary Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must complete the following four levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 4 Challenge

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s take a look at the rewards for completing the TOTY Visionary. The selected card’s stats and overall rating would be drastically improved along with getting a new Playstyle+ as this Evolution’s reward. However, fans will acquire these upgrades in four sets since there are four levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +4

Crossing +7

Vision +10

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +3

Dribbling +2

Physical +4

Long Passing +10

Defensive Awareness +5

Short Passing +10

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +3

Pace +2

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +1

Inceptions +8

Defensive Awareness +5

Level 4 Rewards

Overall +4

Pace +4

Dribbling +4

Physical +4

Standing Tackle +10

Anticipate Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for TOTY Visionary Evolution?

Despite the restrictions to prevent fans from creating overpowered cards, fans still have access to an incredible pool of cards to select for this new premium Evolution. The top five cards for the newly released TOTY Visionary are listed below.

Nicolas Dominguez Rare Gold (77-Rated CDM)

(77-Rated CDM) Anton Stach Rare Gold (75-Rated CDM)

(75-Rated CDM) Hiroki Ito Radioactive Rare Gold (75-Rated CB)

(75-Rated CB) Adrien Tameze Rare Silver (74-Rated CM)

(74-Rated CM) Romeo Lavia Rare Silver (73-Rated CDM)

These are our top five suggestions for TOTY Visionary Evolution, which may not match your selection of cards. However, that’s all there is to know about this new premium card update in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.