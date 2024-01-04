Top 5 Defenders Who Might Be Nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year

EA FC 24 has already released several interesting Ultimate Team campaigns, but fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Team of the Year (TOTY). This much-anticipated promo might be coming soon to the game, as Electronic Arts generally reveals the TOTY candidates in January every year.

Electronic Arts’ annual Ultimate Team campaign, Team of the Year, celebrates the amazing soccer played across the past 12 months. They select around 100 players from various leagues and countries. Following that, the top eleven are taken from the nominees and honored with special cards that have insane stats compared to their standard cards.

A squad with powerful defense is difficult to defeat. With the release of TOTY, EA FC 24 fans will soon have access to some of the finest defensive players in Ultimate Team. Hence, let’s take a look at the five defenders deserving to get nominated for the upcoming TOTY campaign.

Mapi Leon

One of the most significant features of EA FC 24 is the inclusion of female players in the Ultimate Team mode. Mapi Leon is one of the best defenders is currently one of the best defenders in the world. She had an amazing campaign with Barcelona Femini last season, winning the Liga F and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Leon has an 89-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, which is one of the highest-rated cards in the game, ignoring the Icons and special editions. She could get an even better card if she gets nominated for Team of the Year and later gets selected for the top eleven.

Ruben Dias

The Portuguese international had a great campaign last season with Manchester City. He helped the English club achieve the quintuple in the 2022/23 season, including Man City’s first-ever UCL title. He is an important member of Manchester City’s defense in the current 2023/24 season.

Ruben Dias has an 89-rated Rare Gold card, while his best edition is the 90-rated Trailblazers. He could get closer to getting his best Ultimate Team card this season upon getting nominated for TOTY. EA also nominated him for FIFA 23 TOTY but failed to get into the top eleven.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool didn’t have the best campaign in the 2022/23 season, but no one can question Virgil Van Dijk’s performance. He is one of the best defenders in the world and is currently leading the Premier League with the Reds. Undoubtedly, he is a deserving candidate for the upcoming TOTY promo.

The Dutch international also has an 89-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, while the 91-rated Winter Wildcards is his best edition so far. Moreover, Virgil could get a TOTY if he gets nominated for this annual campaign. He was part of FIFA 23’s Team of the Year and received a 96-rated special card.

Eder Militao

Militao is one of the best defenders in the LaLiga right now, playing for Real Madrid. He is a crucial part of the current Real Madrid and Brazilian national squad. The 25-year-old is currently helping the Los Blancos lead the LaLiga race. Undoubtedly, he deserves to get nominated for Team of the Year.

The Brazilian center-back has an 86-rated Rare Gold card, but his best edition is the 88-rated Winter Wildcards. Militao was nominated for last year’s TOTY and received a 94-rated card. If he is named TOTY in EA FC 24, he may also receive again get a +90-rated card.

Ronald Araujo

The Uruguayan international is already regarded as one of the world’s top defenders. He plays an important role for both Barcelona and his national team. His rock-solid defense allows him to block all of the opposing forwards. Last season, his contribution helped the Catalan side win LaLiga.

Araujo has an 86-rated Rare Gold card, while his best is the 88-rated Radioactive. Last year, the 24-year-old was nominated for TOTY but did not make the final eleven. However, this might be the year he finally gets a TOTY.

These are the five defenders that we think should be nominated for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year promo. So it’ll be intriguing to see if any of them make it to the final eleven.