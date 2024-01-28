EA FC 24 Wing Wizard Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

Along with the new TOTY Honorable Mention campaign, ES Sports has added the Wing Wizard evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new in-game stat boost is perfect for players who want their left-wingers to outpace the opposing defense. Like other evolutions in the past, this too comes with several significant enhancements, new Playstyles, and a Playstyle+.

The newly introduced “Wing Wizard” is a premium Evolution that requires fans to spend 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points to upgrade their chosen card with better stats. However, fans must be cautious while selecting the card because they can’t undo or even restart the Evolution once a player is selected.

Requirements for Wing Wizard Evolution

Evolutions are a unique Ultimate Team feature added in EA FC 24 that allows fans to upgrade their weak or favorite cards. However, the game prohibits them from making outrageous cards by setting some strict prerequisites. Hence, only the players who meet the following conditions will be eligible for the Wing Wizard evolution:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Pace: Maximum 87-rated

Physical: Maximum 85-rated

Position: LW

PlayStyles: Maximum 8

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Like other Evolutions, players will have to complete some challenges with the player they want to evolve in order to upgrade their card. Likewise, the following two levels of tasks must be completed for the Wing Wizard evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score a Trivela goal in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Wing Wizard would significantly improve the traits and overall ratings of the selected card, as well as introduce a new Playstyle and Playstyle+ upon completion. However, sans would receive these improvements to their selected card in two sets, as the free Evolution is divided into two levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +4

Shooting +4

Passing +4

Dribbling +4

Trivela Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Pace +3

Physical +3

Raid Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Wing Wizard Evolution?

Despite the qualifying conditions that limit the number of cards eligible for this new free Evolution, fans still have access to some amazing cards that might benefit from this premium upgrade. We believe the following five cards are the best fit for the newly introduced Wing Wizard.

Lina Hurtig Foundations (85-rated CM)

Raheem Sterling Team of the Week (85-rated LW)

Diogo Jota Rare Gold (85-rated CF)

Pedro Goncalves Team of the Week (85-rated CM)

Clint Dempsey Hero (85-rated CAM)

Our top five Wing Wizard choices may not appeal to every fan, but the evolved results will not disappoint them. Aside from these five, fans can also chain it with other Evolution to create more unique. The following is one of the chain Evolutions that can be achieved with Wing Wizard.

First, evolve Giacomo Raspadori Rare Gold with FC Founder II for free then follow it up with the free FC Founders Upgrade. Finally, upgrade the 83-rated evolved Raspadori with Wing Wizard to acquire an 87-rated TOTY Honorable Mention.

This is a great Evolution and fans shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity. Despite it costing so many coins or points, fans would eventually get an upgraded card with the TOTY Honorable Mention design.