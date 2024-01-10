IShowSpeed Attends a Brazilian National Soccer Team Training Session, Spotted Talking to Fellow Creator Luva De Pedreiro

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is currently touring Brazil and was recently spotted at a training session for the Brazilian national soccer team with a fellow digital influencer and content creator Luva De Pedreiro. For some helpful context, IShowSpeed is one of the greatest live streamers in the industry known for his reaction, gaming, and humor-filled content.

However, the streaming sensation has also gained quite a support for his IRL streams from different countries around the world. After visiting massive spots including India, Japan, UAE, Scotland, Portugal, and England, he is now in Brazil showcasing his love for the people, food, and the country’s prime culture-cum-passion i.e. football.

IShowSpeed grew an interest in football a few years back after he was introduced to a video game featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The streamer went on to accept the football sensation as his idol, and not to forget he traveled across the world to Portugal just to attend his game and to get a sight of him. Speed’s meeting with Ronaldo turned out to be one of his most viral videos and he described the night to be his greatest. Other than just being a football fanatic, Speed also eagerly participates in football battles as was seen during the Sidemen Charity Matches. Based on the craze he has for the sport, it was pretty evident that IShowSpeed would be trying to attend football games and if possible meet popular footballers.

As expected, the streamer was present at the official Brazilian national football teams’ training session recently with his cameraman, Slipz, and was seen particularly focused on Endrick, a 17-year-old Brazilian footballer set to join Real Madrid football club later this year. Shortly after, IShowSpeed personally met up with Endrick and also proceeded to click a few pictures. Unfortunately, he did not get to meet any other popular footballers.

Fans surprised after they hear IShowSpeed talking in Portuguese

Endrick was not the only popular person Speed had met during his time at the football ground. The streaming sensation got to meet Luva De Pedreiro, a digital influencer, and a sensational content creator. Luva was catapulted to prominence because of his viral football videos where he demonstrated his amateur but exciting football skills about popular footballers and teams. Today he has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and almost 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Surprisingly, Speed and Luva, other than having love for the same sport i.e. football also share the same idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, making them a perfect duo. On top of it, fans were stunned to see Speed having a conversation with Luva in Portuguese. Although it was beyond understanding for most IShowSpeed fans, they are speculating on a possible collaboration. Luva was also seen joining the streamer while clicking pictures with the future football superstar, Endrick.

As per speculations, Speed was seen spending quality time with Luva, where they had a fancy dinner, vibed, danced, and sang to a Brazilian song, he got gifted a couple of Luva’s merchandise and further attended a Brazilian party with Luva featuring Borges, a rapper from the country. As a matter of fact, the party turned out to be a perfect chill time for the streaming sensation, as he carried on with his YouTube stream and also got to meet and dance with several Brazilian girls.