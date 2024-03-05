EA FC 24 Ander Herrera Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has unveiled a new player Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that will reward players with the Ander Herrera Fantasy FC. This gives FC 24 players the opportunity to acquire a great midfielder for their Ultimate Team.



Fantasy FC is an ongoing Ultimate Team promo where the selected player gets a significant stat and playstyle boost as usual. However, what makes Fantasy FC unique is that each card is a live one and can be upgraded based on how well the player or their team does in real life.

What are the stats of the Ander Herrera Fantasy FC card?

The base card for the Spaniard is a 79-rated Common Gold, which is mainly used for completing SBCs at this point of time in the game. However, Herrera has finally received his first special card, the 88-rated Fantasy FC, which is a drastic improvement over his default card.

Herrera’s new special card has quite well-balanced stats, but the 91 passing definetly catches attention. With the Pinged Pass+ and Tiki Taka+, he is a great passer who can control the midfield. Moreover, the new card will be especially helpful for those building a team based on LaLiga or Spanish players.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new Ander Herrera Fantasy FC card won’t be available in player packs or Transfer Market. It can only be obtained after completing a new player SBC. Fans will have to assemble two teams of eleven players while following the requirements stated below.

Spain

At least one Spanish player should be part of the team.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

LaLiga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the team.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Players will have to spend around 143,000 Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards for the SBC from the Transfer Market. They can use fodder cards in their possession to complete the challenge. However, if there is a shortage of cards and coins, players can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more of them.

We recommend players complete the SBC to acquire the new 88-rated Ander Herrera Fantasy FC. After all, they will be getting a card capable of being 92-rated at a reasonable price. They should also remember that it won’t be available anywhere else after the SBC expires.