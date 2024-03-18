EA FC 24 Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: Steps to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo has brought a new Icon SBC to EA FC 24. Fans can now acquire a new edition of Claude Makelele if they need a purely defensive midfielder for their Ultimate Team club.



Advertisement

EA Sports introduced the Ultimate Birthday promo to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Ultimate Team. This promo was called FUT Birthday in previous FIFA titles but EA changed it to Ultimate Birthday for EA FC 24. The selected players for this promo receive significantly improved stats and overall ratings along with new Playstyles. Aside from present-day players, Icons are also a part of Ultimate Birthday.

The stats of the Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon card

Makelele has an 87-rated Base Icon, which is not favored by many due to the low ratings. He also has an 88-rated Centurion Icon, which gets to see some gameplay now and again. However, that is not the case for his new 91-rated Ultimate Birthday Icon, which is a drastic improvement to his previous cards. Fans might now use the Base and Centurion Icon cards to finish the SBC and add the new Ultimate Birthday edition to their squad.

Advertisement

The Frenchman is one of the best defensive midfielders and was known for controlling the match’s tempo by destroying the opposition’s attacking momentum. Fans can now recreate that style of play thanks to the 90-Defending and 91-Physical along with Bruiser and Quick-Step Playstyles+. Moreover, being an Icon, this card will provide a perfect chemistry link with other players on the squad.

Steps to get this new special Icon card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The 91-rated Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday Icon is an exclusive reward for completing a newly added SBC. So, players will have to create nine starting XIs while meeting the following requirements to unlock the new Icon card.

Born Legend

The squad should consist of at least 11 Bronze cards.

They should all be of Rare quality.

Rising Star

The squad should consist of at least 11 Silver cards.

They should all be of Rare quality.

On a Loan

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 80.

Chelsea

The squad should consist of at least one Chelsea player.

The squad should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 85.

France

The squad should consist of at least one French player.

The squad should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 86.

Top-notch

The squad should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the squad needs to be over 89.

Players should have at least 883,000 Ultimate Team coins if they want to purchase all the fodder required from the market. Alternatively, they can use spare or duplicate cards in their possession. There’s also the option to participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain extra cards or coins if there is a shortage.

We recommend players complete the new Claude Makelele Ultimate Birthday SBC, as it is a good value for an almost endgame defensive midfielder. At the same time, do note that the card isn’t available on the transfer market and SBC must be completed before it expires.

