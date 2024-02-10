EA FC 24 Claudia Pina Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Following the success of Road to the Final (RTTF), EA FC 24 has unveiled the new Future Stars Promo, allowing Ultimate Team fans to access a plethora of new intriguing cards and challenges. Likewise, the Claudia Pina Future Star card is now available in the game as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Here is all you need to know about this new card, including how to get it.

Future Stars is an annual promotion that recognizes several wonderkids and has been a mainstay of Ultimate Team since the game was known as FIFA. Claudia Pina of Barcelona Femini is one of the top young attackers in women’s soccer, which has earned her a 90-rated card in this new in-game promotion.

What are the stats of the Claudia Pina Future Star card?

The Spanish forward has an 83-rated Rare Gold as her base Ultimate Team card. It is not a great card in Ultimate Team at this point and is mostly used as fodder for SBC. However, the same can’t be said about the newly released 90-rated Claudia Pina Future Star, which deserves a spot in the starting eleven due to its mind-blowing stats.

With the release of the new Claudia Pina Future Star, fans can add another special-grade card from Liga F to their collection. The new Claudia Pina card promises to be a goal-scoring threat in the midfield or left wing, and can easily fight for her place as a starter Furthermore, it will be very valuable in creating a competitive Spanish or Spanish league-based team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly launched Claudia Pina Future Star card is an SBC exclusive that requires fans to fulfill the related challenge. Despite being a 90-rated card, EA Sports did not make the SBC difficult for fans to complete, as they just needed to build two starting elevens. However, there are a few criteria that they must fulfill.

Spain

At least one Spanish player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Fans will have spent nearly 193,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to put together the two squads for this SBC. They can also complete the challenge with fewer coins using untradeable or fodder cards. Moreover, if fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more of these required resources.

We would advise fans to acquire this rare card soon, as the SBC is only available for a limited time. Moreover, they won’t find this card in packs or Transfer Market after EA Sports removes the Ultimate Team challenge.