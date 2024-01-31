EA FC 24 Double Plus Pursuit Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

EA Sports makes Ultimate Team interesting by releasing the new Double Plus Pursuit evolution in EA FC 24. This new in-game stat boost would help players who want their low-rated midfielders to become maestros who control the pitch. Like other evolutions released so far, this one too greatly enhances the stats while adding new Playstyle and Playstyles+.

Advertisement

The new “Double Plus Pursuit” is a premium Evolution that would cost fans 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to evolve their selected card into their best version. However, fans should be cautious while picking the card as they can’t undo or even restart the Evolution once they finalize a player to evolve.

What are the requirements for Double Plus Pursuit Evolution?

Evolution is a new unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24. It is a great way for fans to assemble unique squads by evolving a weak or favorite card. However, the game prohibits fans from creating overpowered cards by setting some eligibility criteria. So, the cards would have to meet the following conditions to be eligible for Double Plus Pursuit:

Advertisement

Overall: Maximum 75-rated

Pace: Maximum 80-rated

Shooting: Maximum 74-rated

Position: CM

Rarity: Not in-progress Evolution card

Playstyles: Maximum 7

Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

EA FC 24 fans would have to complete the following three levels of tasks to complete the new premium Evolution to evolve their selected card into a high-rated Radioactive.

Level 1 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Assist three goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win a Squad Battle match with two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist two goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for the Double Plus Pursuit Evolution?

Double Plus Pursuit would evolve the selected card into a Radioactive edition with greatly enhanced stats and new Playstyles. However, the highlight of this premium Evolution is the selected Ultimate Team card getting two Playstyle+. All the rewards would be divided into the following three sets as there are three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +7

Shooting +6

Passing +6

Dribbling +6

Physical +4

Weak Foot +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +7

Shooting +6

Passing +7

Dribbling +6

Incisive Pass Playstyle+

Slide Tackle Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Pace +6

Defending +11

Physical +5

Weak Foot +1

Relentless Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Double Plus Pursuit Evolution in EA FC 24?

The restrictions might limit the number of cards eligible for Double Plus Pursuit, but some great selections are still there that could take advantage of this new premium Evolution.

Fabio Miretti Common Gold (75-rated CM)

Alexis Claude-Maurice Common Gold (75-rated CM)

Josh Brownhill Common Gold (75-rated CM)

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro Rare Gold (75-rated CM)

Szymon Zurkowski Rare Silver (74-rated CM)

Our top five selections for Double Plus Pursuit may not appeal to everyone, but these evolved cards will not disappoint. Aside from these five, fans can combine this Evolution with others to create even more unique cards. The following is one of the best chain Evolutions possible using Double Plus Pursuit.

Advertisement

First, evolve the 72-rated Ainsley Maitland-Niles Common Silver via Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder into a 75-rated Evolved Centurion edition.

Finally, evolve the 75-rated Ainsley Maitland-Niles Evolved Centurion via Double Plus Pursuit into an 89-rated Evolved Radioactive edition.

Despite it being a premium Evolutions, fans shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity to acquire a high-rated Radioactive card.