EA FC 24 Down the Right Side Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

Down the Right Side Evolution is now live in EA FC 24, allowing fans to develop a Right Back (RB) into their best version. This new in-game upgrade provides well-rounded boosts across all stats, including a weak foot enhancement and a new Playstyle+.

The Down the Right Side Evolution will cost fans 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to upgrade their selected RB. Since this process will take a toll on the in-game wallet, fans shouldn’t be careless about picking the right card for this upgrade. Moreover, every selection is permanent and cannot be reversed or canceled.

What are the requirements for Down the Right Side Evolution?

Evolutions is an Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 which allows users to evolve a player card by boosting their stats and playstyles. Although this feature is for acquiring stronger cards, the game prevents fans from creating overpowered ones by implementing some eligibility criteria. The new Down the Right Side Evolution has the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 94

Physical: Maximum 90

Position: RB

Position Must Not be: CB

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

How do you complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans will need to complete a few tasks with the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card to complete the Evolution. To upgrade a player card with the new Down the Right Side Evo, you must finish three levels of tasks:

Level 1 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score three goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches with two goals at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Get two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

The EVO card usually receives the stat upgrades and new Playstyles in multiple sets of rewards. Likewise, the new Down the Right Side has the following three sets of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +2

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +3

Dribbling +2

Defending +1

Weak Foot +1

Relentless Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Down the Right Side Evolution?

Even though this premium Evolution is only available to Right Backs (RBs), players still have a lot of interesting player cards for the selection. We think the best choices for the new Down the Right Side Evolution would be the following five cards:

James Tavernier TOTW (85-rated RB/RWB)

Denzel Dumfries Winter Wildcards (85-rated RB/RWB/RM)

Kyle Walker Rare Gold (84-rated RB/RWB)

Achraf Hakimi Rare Gold (84-rated RB/RWB)

Tariq Lamptey TOTW (84-rated LB/RWB/RB/LWB)

Aside from the above five cards, fans also have another option to acquire a strong RB via this new Evolution. However, they will have to evolve the 81-rated Lucas Vazquez Rare Gold with a chain of Evolutions, including Down the Right Side.

Evolve the 81-rated Vazquez Rare Gold via Rare Defender Upgrade to get the 83-rated Evolved card.

Evolve the 83-rated Vazquez Evolved via Dribbling Sensation to get the 85-rated Evolved card.

Finally, evolve the 85-rated Vazquez Evolved via Down the Right Side to get the 89-rated Evolved card.

We suggest fans complete this Evolution before it expires, as they will acquire a good Right Back. After all, most meta full-backs on the game cost a small fortune on the transfer market.