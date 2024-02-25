EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger is the new Evolution that has joined the EA FC 24, as part of the new Fantasy FC promo. It would help fans to develop one of their Left Wingers (LW) into a great assister. Here is everything they would need to know about this new Evolution.

This new Evolution is free, and players won’t have to pay any UT coins or FC points until they need to buy the card they want to evolve. However, despite it being free, players shouldn’t waste this Evolution and use it wisely to get the best out of it. After all, Evolutions are irreversible and unrepeatable.

What are the requirements for Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution?

Aside from a new name, EA FC 24 has brought with it numerous new features, including the much-awaited Evolutions. This new in-game feature allows fans to evolve a selected player by boosting their stats and playstyles. However, the game also prevents the creation of an outrageously strong card by enforcing some requirements when it comes to the eligible players. Likewise, Fantasy FC Assisting Winger has the following eligibility criteria:

Overall: Maximum 86

Pace: Maximum 89

Shooting: Maximum 83

Defending: Maximum 49

Position: LW

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Not In-Progress Evolution PlayStyles+: Maximum 1