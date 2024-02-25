EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?
Ripan Majumdar
|Published
Fantasy FC Assisting Winger is the new Evolution that has joined the EA FC 24, as part of the new Fantasy FC promo. It would help fans to develop one of their Left Wingers (LW) into a great assister. Here is everything they would need to know about this new Evolution.
Advertisement
This new Evolution is free, and players won’t have to pay any UT coins or FC points until they need to buy the card they want to evolve. However, despite it being free, players shouldn’t waste this Evolution and use it wisely to get the best out of it. After all, Evolutions are irreversible and unrepeatable.
What are the requirements for Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution?
Aside from a new name, EA FC 24 has brought with it numerous new features, including the much-awaited Evolutions. This new in-game feature allows fans to evolve a selected player by boosting their stats and playstyles. However, the game also prevents the creation of an outrageously strong card by enforcing some requirements when it comes to the eligible players. Likewise, Fantasy FC Assisting Winger has the following eligibility criteria:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Overall: Maximum 86
- Pace: Maximum 89
- Shooting: Maximum 83
- Defending: Maximum 49
- Position: LW
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- PlayStyles+: Maximum 1
How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?
To evolve a card via Evolution, fans must put the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card through some tasks. The newly released Fantasy FC Assisting Winger evolution has the following three tasks to be completed for evolving the EVO card.
Level 1 Challenge
- Play three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
- Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
- Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
Level 2 Challenge
- Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
- Play two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
- Score five goals in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
Level 3 Challenge
- Play three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
- Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.
What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?
Fans would be completing this Evolution to enhance their EVO card’s stats and overall rating while giving it new Playstyles. However, the upgrades are divided into sets, which would be awarded upon completing each Evolution challenge. Fantasy FC Assisting Winger has the following set of rewards:
Level 1 Rewards
- Overall +1
- Pace +1
- Shooting +1
- Passing +1
- Dribbling +1
Level 2 Rewards
- Overall +1
- Pace +1
- Passing +1
Level 2 Rewards
- Overall +1
- Dribbling +1
- Finishing +4
- Long Passing +8
What cards should they choose for Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution?
Due to the eligibility criteria, the player card pool for Fantasy FC Assisting Winger is quite shallow. However, fans still have access to some good cards to upgrade via this new free Evolution. We believe the following five cards are the best suited for this boost:
Rodrygo Team of the Week (86-Rated ST/RM/RW/LW)
Cody Gakpo FC Versus Ice (86-Rated LW/LM/RW)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Rare Gold (86-Rated LW/LM/RW)
Melvine Malard UCL W (86-Rated LW/LM/ST)
Rodrygo Rare Gold (86-Rated RW/RM/ST/LW)
Aside from these five, fans can also chain the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger with other Evolutions to get a strong EVO card. We would recommend fans to get the 82-rated Jadon Sancho Common Gold card and follow the following steps:
- Evolve the 82-rated Sancho Common Gold via Pick It Up to get an 86-rated EVO card.
- Then, evolve the 86-rated Sancho EVO via Fantasy FC Assisting Winger.
- Now, they have the 90-rated Sancho EVO card.
We suggest fans complete this Evolution before it expires, as they would be acquiring a really good card for free. The resulting EVO card could make it straight into the starting lineup. Even if it doesn’t, it is still an excellent off-the-bench option.
Share this article