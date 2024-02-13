EA FC 24 FS Academy Defenders Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

The Future Stars campaign is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, bringing lots of new and exciting content for fans to enjoy. The FS Academy Defenders Evolution is one of those many new additions that this promo introduced to the game. This evolution allows fans to develop a young prospect into a world-class defender by providing stat boosts and new Playstyles.

The newly introduced FS Academy Defenders is a free Evolution that will not cost fans any Ultimate Team coins or FC points to develop their chosen player card. Furthermore, EA Sports has released two copies of this free update, allowing fans to own two Future Star Evolved player cards. However, users should be cautious while selecting the cards, as Evolutions are irreversible and unrepeatable.

What are the requirements for FS Academy Defenders Evolution?

EA FC 24 introduced a new Ultimate Team feature called Evolutions. It lets fans upgrade their favorite players with stat boosts and playstyles. However, the game prevents fans from enhancing cards to ridiculously strong versions by imposing some eligibility criteria. Similarly, the newly released FS Academy Defenders Evolution has the following requirements:

Shooting: Maximum 78-rated

Passing: Maximum 83-rated

Defending: Minimum 78-rated

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Future Stars Academy Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

In-Progress Evolution Playstyles: Maximum 9

Maximum 9 Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans have to complete certain tasks using the in-evolution (EVO) card to upgrade it via the free upgrade. The FS Academy Defenders must complete the following three levels of tasks to enhance their selected Future Stars Academy player.

Level 1 Challenge

Win six Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win six Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve three clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win eight Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Assist four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

This free Evolution will improve the stats and overall rating of your selected Future Star Academy player card. Completing the Evolution tasks would also give two Playstyles+ and a new Playstyle. However, the upgrades would be presented in three sets of rewards because the Evolution is divided into three levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Defending +3

Skills +1

Composure +5

Press Proven Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Defending +3

Weak Foot +1

Reactions +6

Relentless Playstyle+

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Passing +7

Dribbling +6

Physical +4

Block Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for

Evolution?

Fans can acquire the eligible player cards for most Evolutions from UT packs or the Transfer Market. However, EA Sports provides the eligible cards for FS Academy Defenders upon entering the Ultimate Team after February 12, 2024. The following 11 Future Stars Academy cards are given for this free upgrade:

Sofie Svava (82-rated LB/LWB)

Sergio Gomez Martin (82-rated LB/LWB/CDM)

Lynn Wilms (82-rated RB/RWB)

Lutsharel Geertruida (82-rated RB/RWB/CB/CDM)

John Tolkin (82-rated LB/LWB/CDM)

Fabiano Parisi (82-rated LB/LWB)

Eric García Martret (82-rated CB/CDM)

Jordan Beyer (82-rated CB)

Odilon Kossounou (82-rated CB/RWB)

Arthur Theate (82-rated CB)

Lorenz Assignon (82-rated RB/RWB)

We would suggest users choose Odilon Kossounou, Lutsharel Geertruida, Sofie Svava, or Sergio Gomez Martin from the 11 newly released FS Academy Defender cards. Fans can obtain two of our four recommendations since there are two copies of this new upgrade. Moreover, we guarantee that our selection will not disappoint.